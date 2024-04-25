Kid Cudi cancels Insano World Tour after breaking foot at Coachella: Refunds & all you need to know 

Kid Cudi was forced to cancel the Insano World Tour after the rapper broke his foot at the Coachella festival. Cudi took to Instagram this Wednesday to share the news about the cancellation while informing fans that he was heading for surgery and that the recovery may take a while.

The American rapper was performing a last-minute set at the Coachella festival on April 21. Hosted at the Sahara Tent, the show was pretty lively with Cudi performing multiple tracks, including Memories. However, as he tried jumping off the stage to get closer to the fans by the barricades, he ended up suffering a calcaneus injury and was carried out of the venue.

Kid Cudi has confirmed that he will be focusing on recovery, hence the Insano World Tour expected to begin on June 28 officially stands canceled. The rapper also confirmed that fans who bought the tickets for the world tour would be eligible for full refunds.

Kid Cudi canceled the Insano World Tour after getting injured at the Coachella festival

The Insano Tour website (insanotour.com) suggests that no action is required from the ticket holders and that the refund will be automatically processed within 30 business days. Fans can hope to have the refunds credited back to the original payment method by the next month.

Cudi apologized to fans for the cancelation through an Instagram post that read,

“We will be back with new tour dates as soon as possible, and I can’t wait to get back out there with you guys and turn up how we do. I’m so sorry fam and I love you so much, thanks for the endless love and support. I’m really disappointed as I’m sure you guys are too, but I will be back. That’s a promise.”

Everything to know about the cancellation of Kid Cudi's Insano World Tour

After being carried out of the venue following the injury on April 21, Kid Cudi visited a hospital where he was informed about his broken foot. The rapper soon took to X and informed fans about the injury. At that time, Cudi mentioned that he had never broken a bone before and thanked fans for their concerns.

Cudi said this Wednesday that the injury was much more serious than he had previously thought. As such, it will not be possible for him to recover in time for the Insano World Tour. While he informed fans of the cancellation, Kid Cudi assured them that new dates would be revealed as soon as possible. Fans wished Cudi better health and a speedy recovery.

Readers must note that tickets for the now-canceled tour's North American and European leg were available on presale starting March 12 and March 13, respectively. The tickets for the two legs went on open sale for the public on March 15 and were sold through the Insano Tour website and Ticketmaster.

While the North American tour dates have been updated as canceled on Ticketmaster, booking for the European leg seems to be still open.

The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) suggests the recovery time for calcaneus injuries can vary between three weeks to a year depending on the severity. While it might be possible for Kid Cudi to recover from the injury by the time of the European leg of the Insano World Tour (February 25), the rapper is yet to share official confirmations about the same.