King Von's sister, Kayla B, calls sneakers store worker "racist" for allegedly following her around while she was shopping

On Sunday, May 4, @nojumper posted a video clip of King Von's sister, Kayla B, accusing a sneaker store employee of following her around while she was shopping. In the video, Kayla was heard telling the employee:

"If you're gonna follow me around, let me follow you around. She was just way behind the counter and now she's following me."

The employee responded to Kayla by saying she could watch whoever she wanted. Von's sibling continued asking her:

"Why you watching me? It's a lot of white people in here... Why you're watching me? [...] You're racist. She talking about how she watch me however she want. You don't have to watch me. You not watching everybody."

Kayla B's comment in a sneaker store comes months after her conflict with her late brother's girlfriend, Asian Doll.

Kayla B claimed her brother, King Von, was using Asian Doll for clout

The conflict between Kayla B and Asian Doll first started in early March 2025, when the former said in a video clip that her late brother "didn't really like" Asian Doll and was just using her for clout until his music career took off. Kayla added:

"Anybody that knows a Chicago guy knows that's what they do. A Chicago man will use you until you're dry... And that's exactly what he did."

Kayla further argued that if the Dallas native had put Von on, her own music would've taken off as well. The Road Runner rapper was quick to respond to Kayla B's accusations, writing on X (on March 6, 2025):

"I had the rawest & longest & most genuine realest relationship with Von & it's okay I was there when he wasn't s**t & he loved me hard when he got rich."

Her tweet continued:

"I’ve got the BEST memories with Von then any bi**h he been with I was loved out loud & nothing couldn’t break the love we shared no matter how many bi**hes and h**s would put on him he loved him some ASIAN DOLL & put nobody above it!! Sadly he’s not here & I wish we stop talking about me & his love story nobody knows OUR story but us & 1 day I’ll tell it because it’s so beautiful no matter the dirt bi***es throw on it."

Asian Doll also slammed Kayla for the way she treated King Von when he was alive, adding that she slept "peaceful at night" for treating her late boyfriend "like a big baby kind" while he was breathing.

Per HotNewHipHop, Von and the Child's Play rapper dated for several years but broke up in the months before the former's death in 2020.

In the wake of the tragic incident, Asian Doll wrote a tweet on X, saying that she would "never be the same" and hoped King would visit her in all her dreams. She added that her heart was gone with Von, leaving behind an "empty soul in a human body".

According to NPR News (dated November 2020), King Von lost his life in a shooting incident on November 6, 2020, which was the result of a fight breaking out in the parking lot of Atlanta's Monaco Hookah Lounge. Von, who was 26 at the time, was taken to Grady Hospital to treat his gunshot wounds, but didn't survive the treatment.

