When did Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia and Zach Bryan split? Influencer reveals she’s in talks to write a book

The breakup between country music star Zach Bryan and social media influencer Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia received intense media attention when it ended in October 2024.

The widely discussed relationship between Zach Bryan and Brianna ‘Chickenfry’ LaPaglia transpired into a much-publicized breakup through their shared online narratives and personal stories. Zach Bryan publicly disclosed his split with Brianna LaPaglia on October 22, 2024, through his Instagram Stories.

The message contained brief information regarding the break-up. Bryan wrote:

"Brianna and me have broken up with [each other] and I respect and love her with every ounce of my heart. She has loved me unconditionally for a very long time and for that I'll always thank her. I have had an incredibly hard year personally and struggled through some pretty severe things. I thought it would be beneficial for both of us to go our different ways."

LaPaglia shared an emotional YouTube video, which exposed her shock after learning about the public breakup announcement. She woke up to see Zach posting on his Instagram about their breakup. She stated:

"I just woke up to Zach posting on his Instagram that we broke up. I had no idea that post was going up. He didn't text me. He didn't call me."

She shared both sadness and her need for personal recovery after the breakup.

On the April 27 episode of Gia Giudice’s Casual Chaos podcast, LaPaglia shared that she is working on a book. She said,

“I’m coming out with a book and I’m working with the same publishing team [as Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner] — hopefully."

As per Us Weekly, LaPaglia added that she will not use a ghostwriter. Talking about the contents of her upcoming book, she added,

“My book is just going to kind of be about my life, but it’s also … it’s going to be mixed with fiction as well. But I’m going to use stories from my life and then kind of amp them up a little bit.”

Zach Bryan and LaPaglia's relationship timeline

American singer-songwriter Zack Bryan and prominent Barstool Sports figure and podcaster Brianna LaPaglia were first speculated to be dating in May 2023 during the American Music Awards when they took photos together.

Barstool Sports personality LaPaglia reportedly received a direct message from Bryan after he discovered her podcast discussions about him. Soon, the couple made their relationship public in July 2023.

The relationship developed problems as it matured. Zach Bryan announced on October 22, 2024, through Instagram story that he and LaPaglia were parting ways in their relationship. According to him, the split happened mutually because it was “what’s best for both of us”.

The sudden disclosure embarrassed LaPaglia, who was also facing personal difficulties at the time. During a November 2024 episode of the BFFs podcast, LaPaglia began to reveal more information about the causes behind their relationship breakdown.

While speaking on the BFFs Podcast, LaPaglia accused Bryan of developing manipulative behavior throughout their relationship. The relationship turned from supportive friendship to controlling actions according to LaPaglia.

During their relationship, she said Bryan supposedly reacted negatively to her singing other male artists and disapproved of specific clothing choices she made.

"I lost myself in that relationship. At first, he loved how independent and outspoken I was. But then it felt like he wanted me to dim that light," she stated.

She also revealed that Zach Bryan tried to get her to sign a $12 million non-disclosure agreement (NDA) after the breakup, an offer she rejected. During an exclusive interview with Page Six at the 2025 Golden Globes, LaPaglia explained her plans for personal development along with building relationships with positive influences.

