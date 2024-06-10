“Knew that Stunna never loved me” — NBA YoungBoy seemingly speaks on relationship with Birdman on new song, ‘Tears Of War’

As NBA Youngboy faces arrest, his song Tears of War, created before his imprisonment, was released on June 9, 2024. DJ Akademiks shared the track on his official YouTube channel. In the track, the musician touched on various subjects, including his thoughts on Floyd Mayweather, his baby mother’s father, and Birdman, who has ardently supported him in the past.

In the song, NBA Youngboy, whose real name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, crooned about having to trust Lil Wayne instead of believing Birdman. He sang:

"Knew that Stunna never loved me, should’ve listened to Carter."

For those uninitiated, Carter refers to Lil Wayne, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. The lyric comes as a surprise to many, as Birdman has praised NBA Youngboy repeatedly in the past.

In DJ Akademiks’ most recent YouTube upload, he shared NBA Youngboy’s last track recorded before federal agents raided his house in April. Speaking about the song, DJ Akademiks said:

"Top Gave me this song for his fans. He said this was the last song he recorded before they raided his house. He miss yall."

At the time of writing this article, the song had amassed over 196K views on YouTube.

NBA Youngboy and Birdman’s relationship explored as the former seemingly throws shade at the latter in the latest track

Birdman and NBA Youngboy have collaborated in the past, joining forces to create the From the Bayou mixtape, released in 2021. Speaking about the latter in a 2022 interview with Billboard, Birdman said:

"Watching how fast he do music and the value of the music, I saw a lot of similarities between him and Wayne [Lil Wayne]. I seen stardom in him, but I knew it was a process. I once was somebody like him and had to gamble my life. I wanted to show him that he could really survive off his talent."

Birdman went on to refer to Youngboy as his son.

Apart from working on the aforementioned project, Youngboy also appeared on the track Military from Birdman’s Rich Gang album.

In 2023, a FaceTime call between Birdman and Youngboy surfaced online, where the former told the latter that his talent is much needed in the music industry. Birdman said:

"Man, this s**t too watered down, bruh… We gotta save hip hop, bruh. Nephew, gotta save this s**t bruh. Real talk."

In 2021, Lil Wayne and Birdman also got into a conversation about Youngboy, where Birdman endlessly praised him by saying:

"I think NBA Youngboy is going to be one of the biggest artists we’ve ever seen… I said this five years ago… I been with him."

Despite Birdman showering Youngboy with praise, the latter has seemingly expressed varying sentiments about the former. In 2023, Youngboy appeared on the Rap Radar podcast and discussed Birdman. He said, “He just talks a lot of sh*t and I like to sit there.”

The reason behind Youngboy seemingly dissing Birdman in his latest song remains unknown. However, it seems like the former was referring to Wayne’s track Multiple Flows, where Wayne crooned, "And I had told young boy to watch out for old head," while seemingly speaking about Birdman.

As of the time of writing, Birdman had not addressed Youngboy’s latest song. Meanwhile, the Weber County Attorney’s Office requested that the latter be held without bail until further notice in May. This comes after the musician was placed on house arrest after facing firearm and identity fraud charges. He has also been accused of being part of a prescription fraud case.

