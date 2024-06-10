"I wasn’t mad at the crowd" — Method Man clarifies his "generation gap" comments about performing at Hot 97's Summer Jam

Rapper Method Man recently provided clarity on the statement he made after performing at Hot 97's Summer Jam at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, on June 2, 2024. Following the performance, he claimed there was a "generation gap" in the audience and that he would never return to the festival again.

Speaking to TMZ on June 8, 2024, Method Man explained that he wasn't "mad at the crowd," adding:

"I wasn’t mad at the crowd. It was just a generation gap. I showed grace. I don’t think it’s fair. I would never point my finger at the crowd for not liking my music…I was there for Mister Cee and it was New York. I figured, I’m in New York, I’m in my backyard. [People] know who I am."

Trending

The New York-based event, which first began in 1994, featured an all-star lineup of Queen Latifah, Nas, and the hip-hop collective Wu-Tang Clan, which Method Man is part of.

What was Method Man's original comment after performing at Hot 97's Summer Jam?

According to Hot New Hip Hop, Method Man was left less than satisfactory after performing Da Rockwilder with Redman, the other half of his hip-hop duo, on June 2, 2024.

The rapper reportedly commented under a Hot 97's Summer Jam Instagram post about his performance, thanking people for attending but adding that he would never return due to the generation gap being "too wide."

"Not our crowd at all. Thanks again, New York and the whole tri-state (that showed up to the event) plus Pete and Ebro. I got love for you guys. But never again.. at this point the generation gap is just too wide for me. #nevercomingback."

Hot 97 responded to Method Man's comments about the crowd, addressing why the fans' reaction to the old-school rapper seemed lackluster. DJ Kast One, host of Hot 97's Ebro in the Morning show, claimed fans weren't "used to seeing a real show" and they were just "staring in amazement," adding that there wasn't any booing.

According to Billboard, co-host Peter Rosenberg noted that the reaction was different on the first day of the show at Roots Picnic on June 1.

"The setup of concerts in general now — even we’re inside now — the festival setup of many acts. I was at Roots Picnic on Saturday. Red and Meth were on that too. Yo, it was an incredible lineup. Cats were coming out and freestyling on different beats," he said.

2024 marked the 30th anniversary of Hot 97 Summer Jam. The annual event featured a lineup of old and new hip-hop artists, including performances by Sexyy Red, Cash Cobain, 41, Ty Dolla $ign, Fivio Foreign, Eric B & Rakim, EPMD, Jadakiss, and French Montana, among others.

According to The Source, rapper Doja Cat headlined the show, bringing out surprise guests like A$AP Ferg, Busta Rhymes. and Gunna, and closing out with her hit song Paint The Town Red.

Expand Tweet

Other artists, such as Offset, Sheff G, and Sleepy Hallow, were scheduled to perform but did not make an appearance.