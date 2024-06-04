How old is Method Man? Rapper declares he is done with Hot 97's Summer Jam as "generation gap is just too wide"

Method Man declared not relating to the crowd at Hot 97's Summer Jam festival after performing there on Sunday, June 2, 2024. He mentioned that he will never perform in the festival again owing to generation gap issues.

Shortly after the concert, the rapper commented on an Instagram post by Hot 97's official handle and declared that the crowd at the festival was "not their crowd." He mentioned that he's "never coming back" as the generation gap is too wide for him.

"Not our crowd at all. Thanks again, New York and the whole tri-state (that showed up to the event) plus Pete [Rosenberg] and Ebro [Darden] I got love for you guys, but never again.. at this point the generation gap is just too wide for me.. #nevercomingback."

Born March 2, 1971, Method Man is currently 53 years old. The crowd at Hot 97's Summer Jam festival was supposedly much younger than him, leading to the generation gap the rapper mentioned.

The other performers in the festival also catered to a younger audience, including Doja Cat, Sexyy Red, Fivio Foreign, French Montana, Cash Cobain, and Davido, among others. The rapper, alongside Redman, performed their 1999 collaborative track, Da Rockwilder, during the festival.

After Method Man commented on one of Hot 97's official Instagram account's reels, several fans responded to him in the comment section and on X (formerly Twitter). The post he wrote featured a short clip of the rapper and Red Man's performance from Sunday, June 2, 2024.

"If Method Man was still dropping new music, he would have a much better time performing at Summer Jam," one fan wrote.

"All the kids that could even "afford" a Summer Jam ticket were/are not in the demographic that would be familiar with Meth Man tbh," another one said.

"Bro y'all got Meth Man not wanting to return to Summer Jam? Our culture is COOKED that is a LEGEND," a third one wrote.

Further, many fans pointed out that social media has changed how people listen to music. They also mentioned that the Meth and Red did not fit into the lineup of the festival, alleging that they did not get an enthusiastic crowd for the same reason.

"Meth & Red are too advanced for that kind of line up," a comment read.

"The internet has really changed the way people listen to music. 20-30 years ago, Redman and Method Man could've performed at Summer Jam and the younger folks would have an appreciation for their music. it all moves too fast now," one more said.

"Seeing Method Man talking about the generation gap being too wide for him and Redman to perform at "summer jam" is pretty sad. These kids are very uncultured. I know classic rap songs that went out before my time but these gen z'ers don't care about what happened before them," another comment read.

Details about the exact age group of people who attend Hot 97's Summer Jam festival have not been officially revealed by the management. However, fans have revealed that the festival is dominated by a younger crowd who've supposedly not followed Method and Red Man's music since the 90s.

Method Man took his stage name from a 1979 film of the same name

Smith Jr is best known for being a part of the East Coast hip-hop collective Wu-Tang Clan. He is also a part of a duo with Red Man.

The rapper, originally called Clifford Smith Jr, has taken his stage name from the 1979 film of the same name. The rapper has won a Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group and has been making music since 1992.

Alongside rap, the singer is also a well-known actor and has appeared in films such as 187, Garden State, The Cobbler, Belly, Venom, and Keanu. Alongside his collaborator Red Man, the rapper appeared on a Fox sitcom called Method & Red.

He has also played significant supporting characters in three HBO shows, namely Rodney in The Deuce, Tug Daniels in Oz, and Melvin Cheese Wagstaff in The Wire.