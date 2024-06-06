"Everybody supposed to know who he is"— Soulja Boy can't believe New York rap fans didn't respect Method Man's Summer Jam performance

Rapper Soulja Boy was shocked that fans did not react appropriately to Method Man and Red Man's recent stage performance at Hot 97's Summer Jam festival.

On Tuesday, June 4, Draco spoke to TMZ while riding through Beverly Hills, California, when he was asked to react to Method Man saying he would never perform in the Summer Jam festival. The rapper indicated that he didn't understand why he received an underwhelming response and speculated that Meth Man didn't mean it.

He said:

"I don't think he mean that. He probably just in his feelings or something. He probably gonna perform at a future event, but shout out to him. I don't know. That's New York though. Everybody supposed to know who he is. I don't know. That's crazy. I didn't even know that. There probably be a lot of young people in the audience."

The rapper further called Meth Man a "legend" and added that he's entitled to his opinion. He said:

"He entitled to respond however he feel like. He's gonna be all good."

Soulja Boy was referring to Meth Man and Red Man's June 2 performance at Hot 97's Summer Jam festival. Following his performance, Method Man commented on Hot 97's official Instagram account revealing that the crowd was not his kind owing to the generation gap and he would never like to perform at the festival again.

When Soulja Boy attacked Meek Mill after the latter claimed the rapper was "losing touch"

Last month on May 13, Soulja Boy made headlines when he hit back at rapper Meek Mill after the latter claimed Draco was "losing touch" with reality in a since-deleted X post.

As per the publication XXL, Mill wrote in his deleted post:

"Soulja if you say you're gonna smoke somebody and they see you and actually smoke you it's self defense. Y'all losing touch if reality for some likes and clout insane."

Soulja quoted the X account Say Cheese containing a screenshot of Mill's post and alleged that the rapper had s*xual intercourse with Sean Diddy Combs. Draco was supposedly referring to producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones’ lawsuit against Diddy, where he is alleged to have referred to Meek Mill.

Draco said in a since-deleted post (via XXL):

"Didn't Diddy f**k u in the a*s?"

Big Draco has been beefing with a few other fellow rappers as well, including 21 Savage and Metro Boomin. On May 11, Soulja took to social media to bash Metro Boomin' for one of his 12-year-old X posts from 2012 where he mentioned the rapper.

The post said:

"My phone rings to come to the studio with Jeezy. Yours rings to send Soulja Boy a pack of beats. Sit down."

Speaking in a video, Soulja slammed Metro for his previous comments. He said:

"F**k you talkin' about Metro groomin'. You was lit up about goin' to the studio with Jeezy b***h-a** boy? Stop playin' with me. N***a, I had a number one n***a in 2007, n***a. When I was 17 f**k n***a. You was still in elementary school b***h-a*s boy. You was in middle school, boy."

Soulja Boy also warned Metro that if he did not take down his 2012 post he would diss the rapper the way he did in Kendrick Lamar's Like That. The diss track is believed to have begun the infamous Kendrick Lamar and Drake feud. He said:

"Delete that tweet. You got 24 hours f**k n***a, on my mama. If I wake up tomorrow, and that muthaf**kin' tweet aint deleted. Y'all n***as want to drop whole albums dissing n***as and s**t, right? Alright bet, n***a. Let the games begin. I know how to diss too. My [mixtape] is dropping Friday, n***a."

On May 12, Soulja Boy once again attacked Metro on X, supposedly taking a diss at his dead mother. Metro Boomin's mother reportedly died due to a murder-suicide in 2022. XXL reported that Soulja wished the rapper's mother a "Happy Mother's Day" to supposedly mock her and continued to mention her in multiple other subsequent posts in a derogatory manner. These posts have been deleted since.

Later, he challenged Metro Boomin and 21 Savage to a boxing match because Savage commented on one of the Soulja Boys posts questioning what he could do if Metro did not delete the aforementioned 2012 post. All his posts have now been deleted from X.

The rapper has since then apologized to Metro Boomin for bringing up his dead mother. Soulja Boy also revealed that he will seek "therapy and anger management."