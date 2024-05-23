From Meek Mill to Steph Curry: Celebrities who unfollowed Diddy after Cassie Ventura assault video came to light

Several celebrities have unfollowed Sean Diddy Combs on Instagram after his alleged video of assaulting former girlfriend Cassie Ventura came to light. On Friday (May 17), CNN released exclusive footage that allegedly featured Combs physically assaulting and beating Ventura in the lobby of a Los Angeles hotel.

After the horrific video came to light, multiple big names including LeBron James, Kim Kardashian, and Meek Mill unfollowed the rapper on Instagram. Other notable celebrities currently not following Combs on Instagram are Patrick Mahomes, Floyd Mayweather, Yung Miami, and Steph Curry.

Among them, Yung Miami was reportedly romantically involved with Combs for the past two years. The reason behind their unfollowing is not known, but it was supposedly due to the video coming to light.

The footage allegedly verified the accusations Ventura made about Diddy in her November 2023 lawsuit. Throughout the saga, Combs has been active on Instagram to provide updates about his stance.

Following the video coming to light, Combs shared an apology video on Instagram where he said he "takes full responsibility" for his behavior in "that video". Diddy also said he was "disgusted then" when he "did it" and is still "disgusted now", referring to his actions in the footage.

A list of celebrities who unfollowed Sean Diddy Combs after the alleged assault video came to light

As of writing, the notable public figures who are not following Diddy on Instagram are LeBron James, Steph Curry, Meek Mill, Yung Miami, Kim Kardashian, Patrick Mahomes, and Floyd Mayweather.

LeBron James: The professional basketball player reportedly unfollowed Sean Combs earlier this week after his assault video with Cassie Ventura came to light, as per VIBE. He has often been seen partying with Combs at various Hollywood events and singing his popular raps.

In an old video recently brought to light by LeBron's fans, the basketball icon is seen claiming that Sean's parties are the best. James said "Ain’t no party like a Diddy party" in the video.

Steph Curry: Curry unfollowed Sean this week as per VIBE, after the assault video was released. The duo have shared some interaction on social media over the years. In 2017, Sean shared he was interested in buying the Carolina Panthers in a now-unavailable X post. Curry quickly quoted his then-post, jokingly writing "I want in."

Expand Tweet

Meek Mill: Mill's name was reportedly mentioned in the current ongoing lawsuits against Combs. Mill and Combs have been friends for a long time and have been spotted together sharing a toast at the Roc Nation brunch.

In April 2024 on X, Mill shared that he does not believe any "Diddy story" as the media lied about him in the past. However, the Philly rapper unfollowed Sean on Instagram sometime this week, according to VIBE.

"I don’t believe no Diddy story once they lied about me now! Anybody try to s*xually assault me it will be a bang out on the spot how yall don’t know that lol I don’t care but yall confusing my son he’s 12 with people saying his dad gay it’s sick now outchea so f*ck it lol". Mill said on X.

Yung Miami: As per XXL Magazine, Miami unfollowed Diddy last week. She has been linked to the rapper romantically since June 2022. She did not comment on the multiple s*xual assault cases filed against Sean Combs since then, including Ventura's lawsuit. Miami and Combs have been seen together at the 2023 Met Gela, the 2022 BET Awards, and other such events over the last two years.

Kim Kardashian: Kardashian unfollowed Combs back in March 2024, shortly after his home was raided by Home Security officials, reported VIBE. She has been seen with Combs a few times, including at the 53rd Grammy Awards in February 2011.

Patrick Maholmes: Maholmes reportedly unfollowed Sean much before the alleged assault video came to light, VIBE has reported. The American football player unfollowed the rapper in March 2024, after his Home Security officers raided his home with regard to a s*x trafficking case.

The Daily Mail also reported that the Kansas City Chiefs icon deleted some of his old X posts (tweets) that mentioned Sean's stage name.

Floyd Mayweather: The boxer was one of the few people to support Combs after details of Ventura's November 2023 lawsuit came to light. Speaking on The Pivot Podcast on February 20, Mayweather supposed Combs, claiming "mistakes happen." The boxer said:

“Mistakes happen. And I can’t say if it is or if it’s not a mistake, but things happen in life. And P. Diddy business is P. Diddy business. It’s not my job or anyone else’s job to go on the internet and stomp him and kick a man when he’s down. My take on it is it’s not my business. I don’t think it’s right at all and I don’t condone it.”

However, he is currently not following the rapper, as per VIBE. It is not known when Mayweather unfollowed Combs, but he does not follow him as of writing this article. Combs, however, still follows him on Instagram.

Although many esteemed names are no longer on Combs's followers' list, many imminent public figures, including Drake, Kevin Hart, and Joe Budden, are still following the rapper. The rapper has not spoken further on the alleged assault video since his apology video on Instagram on May 19.