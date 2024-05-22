Cam’Ron addresses viral CNN interview on Diddy, says they could have invited him to speak about “positive things” instead

Rapper Cam’Ron recently had a CNN interview where he was questioned about Diddy. In the interview with Abby Phillips on NewsNight on Monday night, May 20, the hip-hop artist got irritated when asked about his feelings regarding the 2016 surveillance tape that allegedly featured Diddy abusing his ex-girlfriend.

On Tuesday, May 21, during the program It Is What It Is, featuring Ma$e, addressing the interview, Cam'Ron stated—

"They didn't invite me on to say how successful our show is, or [discuss] positive stuff we do in the community."

Cam’Ron then explained that he wanted to concentrate on the good things in his life, which was why he was avoiding the most recent Diddy news.

“I don’t like looking at a lot of things that I don’t feel bring the right energy for me.”

He then said that it didn't matter what he thought about the rapper and the video because Diddy hadn't done anything to him.

Cam’Ron recently addressed his viral CNN interview on Diddy and clarified his point of view

Hip Hop 50 Live (Image via Getty)

In a May 20 CNN interview, Cam'Ron was asked about the viral footage that appeared to show Diddy allegedly attacking Cassie. However, he reportedly didn't react properly. Hence, in a May 21 podcast interview, he explained his reaction to the video.

In a Tuesday episode of his podcast, It Is What It Is, Cam’Ron first claimed that CNN had not invited him to talk about any of the good deeds that he and Ma$e did for their community and would have preferred that he speak about topics that he is unrelated to. He further claimed that CNN believed they were more suited to discuss the negative topics.

He continued—

"We do all these positive things, and you call me on CNN for the bulls*it, I'm gonna give you the bulls*it. That's just what's gonna happen.”

He continued by saying that the video had offended him and that everything in it was heinous, adding that he was against and didn't support it. Talking about the same, Cam'Ron then asked—

"Who’s the talent agent for this joint? You think I be sitting around watching what Diddy doing? I didn’t know this was a Diddy joint that y’all invited me to. Who booked me for this joint?"

Moreover, the rapper got irritated when the CNN interview host Phillip asked if he had ever recognized that kind of anger from his encounters with the rapper in question. Cam’Ron went on to say—

“I don’t know him like that, what do you mean did I recognize him? I’ve seen him. What you mean my experiences? I’ve seen them and I thought it was disgusting. I didn’t do a zoom to see if it was really him or nothing, he admitted it was him.”

Cam’Ron then clarified that he lacked the authority to decide whether or not he should be canceled.

What was in that viral video of Diddy?

Rapper Diddy recently made the news when CNN acquired a video of him allegedly abusing his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura at a Los Angeles hotel in 2016.

Cassie was shown in the video fumbling to put on her shoes while waiting barefoot for the hotel elevator in the hallway. The rapper then appeared with a towel around his waist as she was attempting to gather all of her stuff and get to the hotel elevator.

Then, with one hand clutching the towel, Diddy grabbed Ventura by the back of her neck, threw her to the ground, and started kicking her. Then he sat on a chair, grabbed something from the table, and threw it at her.

He later issued an apology and accepted full responsibility for his actions in the video in an Instagram post.