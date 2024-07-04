Rapper 2 Chainz recently took to Instagram to flaunt his fully customised Tesla Cyberbeast. In the post uploaded on July 4, with Chainz captioning it:

"This the hardest one..."

He also tagged Forgiato Wheels and Road Show International, which is apparently a performance vehicle dealership. In one of the slides, the rapper could be seen posing in front of the newly custom-made car.

Another slide included a clip of the moving car. The fancy vehicle has not got unnoticed to fans, who immediately took to the comments section to share their thoughts. One fan wrote:

"Lil Baby time to have a contest."

A fan reacted to 2 Chainz's new car, (Image via 2chainz/Instagram)

Other fan reactions, (Image via @2chainz/Instagram)

While many praised the new Cybertruck, others compared it to Lil Baby's Red Cybertruck which he posted about two days ago.

More fan reactions to the rapper's new Tesla, (Image via @2chainz/Instagram)

After Lil Baby, rapper 2 Chainz also took to Instagram to flaunt his customized Cybertruck

The Tesla Cybertruck had been witnessing widespread attention after it hit the streets. While Lil Baby got a fully red one, rapper 2 Chainz too flaunted his own custom Cyberbeast on Instagram.

The 46-year-old Georgia rapper has owned several fancy vehicles over the years. In 2019, an article was published by Hotcars.com, which listed the impressive cars that the rapper owned. The list included a Rhino GX, Rolls Royce Phantom Drophead, Rolls Royce Cullinan, and Self-Driving Tesla, to name a few.

Coming back to the latest addition to Chainz's collection, it is important to note that there had been some significant differences listed between a Cybertruck and a Cyberbeast.

While Cybertruck came with a 600 horsepower dual-motor system that topped out at 112mph, the Cyberbeast delivered about 50% more acceleration g-force and also used a 845 horsepower tri-motor system.

While Lil Baby opted for a more vibrant red color for his vehicle, Chainz chose a combination of black and orange for his Tesla. Both the rappers had chosen Forgiato wheels, with Lil Baby choosing red and black wheels, while Chainz opted for completely black ones.

Overall, both the rappers seemed quite excited with their brand new customization of the vehicles.

