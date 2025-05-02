Lil Durk's new indictment has removed mention of rapper's lyrics and reportedly adds new charge of Stalking Resulting in Death

Lil Durk's federal criminal case after he allegedly financed a murder-for-hire plot targeting rival rapper Quando Rondo in 2022 has gotten an update. Previously, the Chicago rapper's attorneys condemned the prosecutors for using his rap lyrics against him because they didn't have enough "real evidence" to build a case.

Prosecutors claimed that he boasted about the hit on Quando Rondo, which ended up killing his cousin Lul Pab, in the lyrics of his verse on Babyface Ray's Wonderful Wayne & Jackie Boy. Besides his legal team, Durk's family also called out the prosecution in a post on Instagram on April 30, alleging that the rapper is the latest victim being "criminalized for their creativity."

However, in the latest "superseding" indictment, released on Friday, May 2, 2025, any mention of the rapper's lyrics has notably been removed, according to Billboard. But that wasn't the only update in his case, as besides scrapping all references to his lyrics, Lil Durk is now facing an additional charge of "Stalking Resulting in Death."

In a separate filing on Friday, the prosecution acknowledged that they removed the rap lyrics in the updated indictment. They said that Lil Durk's legal team has "presented a false narrative" that he's being prosecuted because of his "violent lyrics," which they said was "baseless." However, despite removing rap lyric mentions, they added that it won't weaken their case against the rapper, adding:

"Just like every iteration of the indictment before it, the [new indictment] contains significant allegations that show defendant's alleged roles in the execution-style murder of [the victim] on a busy street corner of Los Angeles."

Prosecution says Lil Durk "should remain detained pending trial" ahead of his arraignment on the new indictment

According to the Chicago Tribune, Lil Durk will be arraigned on the new indictment on Thursday, May 8, 2025, where his legal team is also expected to challenge his pre-trial detention. However, in Friday's filing made by the prosecution, they claimed that the Chicago rapper was an "ongoing danger" to the community and should be locked up as he awaits his trial.

They wrote in the filing:

"These allegations and the other evidence the Court considered during the defendant's December 2024 detention hearing leave no doubt that defendant is an ongoing danger to witnesses and the community. He should remain detained pending trial."

Lil Durk's first move to get out of his detention ahead of his trial was already denied. The judge refused his initial bail on December 12, 2024, despite being presented with a collective $3.3 million package, which includes cash worth $1 million from Sony.

However, according to Hot New HipHop's April 24, 2025, report, the presiding judge in the case, Patricia Donahue, had approved another hearing about the Chicago rapper's detention status, which was scheduled for May 8. The outlet also reported that his attorneys would present the judge with another bond package in equity, cash, and a proposition for around-the-clock security.

Lil Durk is now facing a murder-for-hire charge, one count of conspiracy, one count of using, carrying, and discharging a firearm, another count of using an interstate facility to commit murder-for-hire, and a new stalking resulting in a death charge.

