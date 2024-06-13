Looking back at Mark James career as Grammy-winning ‘Always on My Mind’ songwriter dies at 83

Songwriter Mark James, known for writing the Grammy-winning song Always on My Mind, died at the age of 83 on Saturday, June 8, 2024, at his home in Nashville. The unfortunate news was first reported by his hometown newspaper, the Houston Chronicle.

In a statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter, James' family confirmed the news, adding:

"Mark’s legacy and zest for life will live on in the hearts of those who loved him, and through his timeless lyrics and melodies that have been the soundtrack of lovers for generations."

The legendary songwriter has written songs for music greats like Elvis Presley and B.J. Thomas. Many of his songs have been covered by artists like Bill Withers, Brenda Lee, Jay-Z, the Pet Shop Boys, and Michael Bublé.

Trending

His family told the BBC that "his larger-than-life personality filled any room he was in, and his smile lit it up," adding that he was a "captivating storyteller" with the "sweetest smile" and "a twinkle in his eye that never dimmed."

Mark James was inducted into the Song Writers Hall of Fame in 2014

Hailing from Houston, Texas, Mark James was born as Francis Zambon on November 29, 1940. While he showed an inclination towards music at an early age, his plans were put on hold when he was drafted into the army.

Upon his return, he began working as a staff songwriter for a Memphis-based company. He wrote songs for his friend and fellow Houston native, B.J. Thomas, which included the latter's breakout single, The Eyes of a New York Woman. The pair's other hit songs include Hooked on a Feeling and It’s Only Love.

In 1968, the songwriter recorded his version of Suspicious Minds, the song that would later revive Elvis Presley's career. In an August 2012 interview with The Wall Street Journal, he explained that it was inspired by his own relationship. James, who was already married, still had feelings for his childhood sweetheart, who was also married to someone else. He recalled-

"It was a confusing time for me. I felt as though all three of us were all caught in this trap that we couldn't walk out of."

At the time, the song failed to chart. However, a year later, Presley, who was looking for new material, was suggested the song, and the King was "crazy about it." Elvis released the song in 1969, and it made No. 1. The pair collaborated on several hit songs, including, It’s Only Love, Moody Blue, and Raised on Rock.

One of their best songs remains, Always on My Mind. It was co-written by Mark James, Johnny Christopher, and Wayne Carson in 1971 and first recorded by Brenda Lee. Elvis covered it in 1973. Willie Nelson recorded his cover of the song in 1982 and earned Mark James two Grammys (Song of the Year and Best Country Song) in 1983.

Swedish group Blue Swede would cover Hooked On A Feeling with its famous "ooga-chaka" addition in 1974. The song became a No. 1 hit and was featured in several movies, like Reservoir Dogs and Guardians of the Galaxy.

Owing to his illustrious career, Mark James was inducted into the Song Writers Hall of Fame in 2014. In 2000, BMI (Broadcast Music, Inc.) named him one of the top songwriters of the century, along with Paul McCartney, Elton John/Bernie Taupin, and Holland-Dozier-Holland, citing his songs Suspicious Minds, Always on My Mind, and Hooked on a Feeling.

Mark James is survived by his wife, Karen Zambo, and daughters, Sammie and Dana Zambon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback