“Lost and still giving” — Netizens react to Jhene Aiko’s wellness brand providing free stress relief massages for LA wildfire first responders

As the Los Angeles firefighters continue to help people amidst the wildfires, Jhene Aiko has come forward with the intention of giving back. The 36-year-old took the initiative with her wellness brand - Jhenetics - to offer free massages as well as CBD-infused products to the first responders of the wildfires.

Her team at Jhenetics joined forces with the LA Fire Department Foundation on Thursday, January 23, to provide massages and other stress relief services to the frontline workers at their base, near the Pacific Coast Highway.

An Instagram post about Aiko's initiative was uploaded by @TheShadeRoom about 10 hours ago (at the time of writing this article) and has since received over 133K views.

Netizens have been reacting to the Bed Peace singer's thoughtful gesture, with one of them commenting:

"Lost and still giving. My girl."

Reaction to Jhene Aiko's free massage initiative (Screenshot via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

The comment's reference to the loss is made since Jhene Aiko's own home in LA burned down in the wildfire earlier in January 2025. Other netizens praised the Jukai singer for her humility, thoughtfulness, and unique way to help.

More reactions to Aiko's free massage initiative (Screenshot via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

Meanwhile, others compared her gesture to that of John Legend, who performed for the incarcerated firefighters at the CDCR Fire (Camp) program last Sunday, January 19.

More reactions to Aiko's free massage initiative (Screenshot via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

The Shade Room's Instagram post also included a picture of a message shared by Jhenetics (also posted on the wellness brand's Instagram handle), which read:

"Los Angeles is our home. It's where our founder, Jhene Aiko, was born and raised and where the Jhenetics brand was conceived. The recent fires across Los Angeles County have profoundly affected us all. As we try to make sense of these tragic events, we have been moved to be of service to our first responders and families affected by the fires."

The statement continued:

"With sudden changes comes uncertainty, but we must remain grounded. These challenging times are an opportunity to be there for one another and build a stronger communtity. Inspired by the support of family, friends, and community... we will adapt, regenerate, and move forward with intention and love."

Jhene Aiko confirmed that her LA home burned down on January 9

Jhene Aiko's service to the firefighting community of LA comes weeks after the Surrender singer shared on social media that her home in LA "burned to the ground with all of our things inside."

Aiko shared the home with her two children - a 16-year-old daughter, Namiko, and a two-year-old son, Noah, whom she shares with Big Sean.

In her post, Aiko also shared her prayers for those who lost their homes and lives, concluding her message with:

"let suffering be a gift; a lesson in compassion."

The wildfires that led to Aiko's loss broke out on January 7 in the Palisades neighborhood. While the Palisades fire spread over 17,000 acres of land, the Eaton fire, which started the next day, burned down about 10,000 acres.

Jhene is not the only celebrity moving forward to make relief efforts in the face of the natural disaster. Another charitable contribution to aid the damage is an upcoming FireAid Benefit Concert, set to take place at LA's Kia Forum next week, on January 30.

Expand Tweet

The concert will see performances of Lady Gaga, Olivia Rodrigo, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Billie Eilish, Katy Perry, Jelly Roll, Green Day, and Dave Matthews, among others.

In addition to Jhene Aiko, the other celebrities who have lost their homes to the LA wildfires involve Paris Hilton, Anna Faris, Leighton Meester, Spencer Pratt, Miles Teller, Adrian Smith, Mandy Moore, Diane Warren, Adam Brody, and more.

