"MAKE THE MOVIE IN SHREVEPORT!!" — Andrew Schulz responds to 50 Cent's offer of playing the lead in TikTok Star Murders 

Andrew Schulz has responded positively to 50 Cent's offer of playing the lead in the rapper's upcoming true crime documentary titled TikTok Star Murders. One subject of the series is a popular influencer murdered by her husband allegedly over jealousy. It is to premiere on Peacock on June 25.

While promoting TikTok Star Murders, 50 recently took to Instagram and posted a photo of the influencer's husband alongside a snap of Andrew Schulz. He wrote in the caption that he would want Schulz to play the role in his series.

"I want my boy @andrewschulz to play the lead in my scripted version coming soon GLG.”

Trending

Schulz seemed to have loved the prospect, as he responded to 50 Cent in the comments, saying:

“MAKE THE MOVIE IN SHREVEPORT!!”

Schulz was likely referring to 50's new G-Unit Film and TV Studios, which he inaugurated recently at Shreveport, Louisiana. The same production house produces TikTok Star Murders.

50 Cent's comment section and Schulz's comment (Image via Instagram/50cent)

What is 50 Cent's new true crime series TikTok Star Murders about?

TikTok Star Murders is an unscripted documentary series produced by 50 Cent's FG-Unit Films & Television. It focuses on the story of Ali Abulaban, a TikTok personality known as JinnKid, arrested for the murder of his wife Ana Marie Abulaban, and her alleged partner, Rayburn Cardenas Barron, in 2021.

The content creator had over 1 million followers on social media and was best known for his impression of Tony Montana from Scarface.

50 Cent's latest series will reportedly feature never-before-aired footage related to Ali Abulaban and explore the crime that caught nationwide attention. As per the official press release, the series will focus on the supposed "picture-perfect relationship" between Ali and his wife, Ana, and how it turned deadly. 50 Cent's new project will also include cell phone recordings and footage.

50 Cent's TikTok Star Murders will also feature first-time interviews of Ali and Ana's friends and family, insights from reporter Kelsey Christensen who interviewed Ali after his arrest, and some analysis from a forensic psychologist, as per the press release.

On Tuesday (June 11), 50 Cent released the trailer for TikTok Star Murders, scheduled to premiere on Peacock on June 25. The clip included clips of Ali with his wife while pointing at instances of alleged domestic violence. Check out the trailer here:

Expand Tweet

According to PEOPLE, Ali was charged with two instances of first-degree murder on May 29, 2024. The publication also reported that Ali allegedly called his mother, Dalal Warra, after committing the murders and sent her pictures of the victim's bodies.

Warra reportedly testified for the same as per CBS8 and said:

“I just recall saying you know ‘That’s not funny, that’s not funny Ali. Don’t say that, that’s not funny.’ And then I received a picture, I deleted it right away. I hung up the phone and I literally fell on the ground,”

Ali also went to pick up his five-year-old daughter from school shortly after the murders and allegedly said he "hurt mommy" to his child. Complex reported that Ali had allegedly installed a listening device on his daughter's iPad and one day he overheard a man through that device in their San Diego apartment.

During his trial last month, the content creator admitted that he "snapped" when he saw his wife with another man in their apartment. The influencer admitted he arrived at his apartment under the influence of cocaine and "snapped."

"Before I could stop myself I just f*cking snapped. My gun was in my hand and next thing I’m shooting and I can’t stop. I’m just shooting. I’m shooting. I’m even startled. "

Ali further admitted,

"I’m like I’m in the passenger seat of my own body. I can’t stop it. I hear Ana screaming and crying. I don’t even remember shooting Ana. I just remember running back to the front door and I grabbed the door handle and then it hit me, like, ‘Did that just happen?’ And I turned around and I see her she had to lean forward and there’s blood. I couldn't believe I did that."

According to PEOPLE, the jury found the murders to be premeditated and Ali could face a life sentence. His sentencing will take place on June 28.