Meghan Trainor says she would love to take Katy Perry's spot as judge on American Idol

Meghan Trainor, while talking to ET Online in a recent interview published on June 5, 2024, revealed she'd love to take Katy Perry's spot as judge on American Idol. She appeared on the interview with with her husband, Daryl Sabara, and her brother, Ryan Trainor. When Daryl asked,

"Wait, I got one, Meghan. I hear a lot of people like Luke Bryan and Ryan Seacrest are saying that they would love for you to be a judge on 'American Idol." Would you be interested?"

To which Meghan Trainor replied saying,

"There's nothing I want more in life to be a judge on 'American Idol.' That is my ultimate bucket list dream come true. Please, Please consider me (laughs) on your show. Please, 'American Idol'! Please! I'm ready. Alright, yeah, I would love to."

Katy Perry has been a judge on American Idol since 2018, alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. Perry, on February 12, during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, announced that they would be leaving the reality music show.

"I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for 'Idol'. I mean I love 'Idol' so much."

She continued by saying that she'd like to go her own way and work on some personal projects.

"I think Meghan's always been real fun," says Ryan Seacrest about Meghan Trainor

On June 3, while speaking to Entertainment Tonight after American Idol 22's Top 10 show, show hosts Luke Bryan and Ryan Seacrest, when asked about Meghan Trainor's chances of replacing Katy Perry as a judge, said,

"I think Meghan's always been real fun. You know, that's kinda been her brand, to have fun. (She's) real witty, so certainly"

Seacrest added,

"She was very good. Meghan is a super talent, too, and she's got a great sense of humor. She's fun, and she's spontaneous."

Meghan Trainor has been affiliated with the American Idol before. In the last season, the singer appeared on the show as a singing coach.

In April, when it was reported that Perry would be leaving the reality music show, the singer, in conversation with E! News, revealed who she would want to replace her— 39-year-old country superstar Jelly Roll,

"I gotta say Jelly Roll was crazy when he came on the show. He could run for president, he could be my pastor. I might go back to church for for him/ He could sell me anything. So I love him. And to have any of these guys plus Jelly on the show would be amazing."

When revealing the qualities she'd want in her replacement, Perry added she wants someone honest and "not afraid to tell the truth in a graceful way." She also wants someone who can handle criticism and "listens to their intuition."