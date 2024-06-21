Just hours after his arrest, Jacques Bermon Webster II, a.k.a. Travis Scott, released a T-shirt featuring his mugshot. The rapper was arrested in Miami, Florida, on Thursday, June 20, 2024, on charges of disorderly intoxication and trespassing on a property after a warning.

The item, named "Free the Rage Tee," is priced at $35, excluding shipping costs. The black crewneck features the musician's mugshot, where he is smiling, with the phrase "It's Miami" written underneath, a reference to what he reportedly told the officers after his arrest.

As news of the merch went viral, internet users were quick to react. One X user commented:

Several netizens pointed out it was a business move, with one joking that Travis Scott is going to make bail money from the tees. Here are some comments seen on X:

"Business before hearing," one user commented.

"That man could care less what he gets charged with. He gonna take the charges, pay the tiny fine, then make millions off he mugshot," another added.

"Bro said let me make my bail money off these shirts," an X user wrote.

Others noted the contrast of Travis Scott's smile on the T-shirt versus his serious expression in the mugshot. Netizens also remarked on the varying shipping prices, with some even pointing out that their shipping cost was more than that of the tee.

"Bro edited a smile on the mugshot?," Nikita questioned.

"International shipping cost more than the shirt," another wrote.

"Briefly detained due to a misunderstanding" — Travis Scott's attorney on the rapper's arrest

According to the website, $5 from the sale of each T-shirt would go to the Scott's Cactus Jack Foundation, which aims to empower youth by "providing access to education and creative resources." Travis Scott also shared a screenshot of the merch from the website on his Instagram stories.

According to CNN, citing Travis Scott's arrest affidavit, police were called after the rapper got involved in a disagreement with a yacht crew. When officers arrived on the scene, they found him "yelling at the vessel occupants," prompting the cops to ask him to "sit down."

While the rapper initially agreed but soon continuously tried standing back up. As per the affidavit, the cops could sense a strong smell of alcohol on him. The complainant did not want to press charges but requested the Sicko Mode rapper to leave the yacht. Law enforcement officers at the time asked him to leave or he would be arrested. Authorities added:

"Throughout the long walk from the vessel to the boardwalk (he) walked backwards, yelling obscenities to the occupants of the vessel."

Per the report, Travis Scott returned after a few minutes, began yelling once more, and became "erratic, disturbing the peace of the occupants of the marina and nearby residential buildings, causing a public disturbance." This forced the authorities to arrest the rapper.

After being detained, he admitted to being intoxicated and stated, "It's Miami." According to PEOPLE, his bail was set to a total of $650, which was submitted on Thursday. Additionally, Hot New Hip Hop reported that the Cactus Jack Records founder left town soon after his release.

The singer's lawyer, Bradford Cohen, released a statement:

"Mr. Scott was briefly detained due to a misunderstanding. There was absolutely no physical altercation involved, and we thank the authorities for working with us towards a swift and amicable resolution."

Travis Scott is currently on his Circus Maximus Tour, which is scheduled to continue through August.