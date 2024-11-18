"My approval wasn't sought"— Ed Sheeran claims he would've declined the use of his vocals for Band Aid 40 release

Ed Sheeran recently addressed being featured in Band Aid's new mix of the song Do They Know It's Christmas?, saying that the Band Aid 40 release organizers didn't ask permission to use his vocals. Bob Geldof and Midge Ure of Ultravox wrote the charity song, which was first released in 1984 and was organized to help causes like poverty in Africa.

However, Sheeran took to his Instagram Story to say that he would have "respectfully" declined to be part of the new version of the charity song. On Sunday, November 17, he wrote:

"My approval wasn't sought on this new Band Aid 40 release and had I had the choice I would have respectfully declined the use of my vocals."

The charity song has been a festive staple to re-record over the years, like in 1989, 2004, and 2014, with new contemporary singers.

The latest Band Aid 40 remix is due on November 25. It will combine voices from the previous versions of the track. Ed Sheeran was part of the Band Aid 30 released in 2014, alongside Coldplay's Chris Martin, Sam Smith, and One Direction. Ed Sheeran's vocals from that version will be featured in Band Aid 40.

The 2024 Ultimate Remix will also take Sting, Boy George, and George Michael's vocals from the 1984 version as well as Bananarama's from the 1989 release, and more.

Meanwhile, from the 2004 re-record, the organizers have taken the vocals of Sugababes, Chris Martin, and Robbie Williams.

Ed Sheeran shares why he would have declined to appear in the Band Aid 40 remix

Besides clarifying that he would have chosen not to be part of the Band Aid 40 remix if he had been given the choice, Ed Sheeran also alluded to the reason why he wanted to decline to be part of the charity song again.

He further wrote in his latest Instagram Story:

"A decade on and my understanding of the narrative associated with this has changed, eloquently explained by @fuseodg. This is just my personal stance, I'm hoping it's a forward looking one."

Alongside his statement, Ed Sheeran shared a clip of Ghanaian-English singer-songwriter and rapper Fuse ODG's post criticizing the foreign aid in Africa. Fuse ODG said that a decade ago, he declined to be part of the 30th anniversary remix of the Band Aid song because he "recognized the harm initiatives like it inflict on Africa."

The Ghanaian-English artist said that such charity initiatives can generate sympathy and donations, but they also "perpetuate damaging stereotypes that stifle Africa's economic growth, tourism, and investment."

In the end, he claimed that such initiatives destroy Africa's dignity, pride, and identity, as well as cause the continent to lose trillions. He further said:

"By showcasing dehumanising imagery, these initiatives fuel pity rather than partnership, discouraging meaningful engagement."

The singer-songwriter noted that his mission is reclaiming the narrative and "empowering Africans" to redefine their identity and tell their own stories. He also supports positioning Africa as a 'thriving hub for investment and tourism."

Per Metro UK, the Band Aid Trust will get a minimum of five pounds for every vinyl of the single sold, a minimum of 1.5 pounds for every CD sold, and 50 pence for every digital download.

