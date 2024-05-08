"My daughter’s anklets cost more than your booking fee" — Cardi B accuses detractors of sneak dissing due to low marketing budgets

Multi-platinum rapper and fashion icon Cardi B recently responded to her detractors on social media, claiming that her critics are subtly insulting her because they have limited marketing funds.

On May 7, 2024, the rapper known for her unapologetic demeanor and fierce style took to Spaces to set the record straight, declaring —

"You bitch*s’ booking prices are the same as my daughter's anklets. My daughter's anklets cost more than your booking fee."

The Grammy Award-winning artist shot aim at unnamed rap fellows whom she alleges lack the financial standing to critique her in any way. She did not specifically mention anyone. However, this statement followed recent speculation that rapper City Girls' JT had taken a shot at Cardi B.

Moreover, the statement coincided with the buzz surrounding the Met Gala 2024 and her new music, Enough (Miami), released on March 15, 2024.

Cardi B took to Space to accuse detractors of sneak dissing her due to low budgets

Earlier this week, Cardi B on X Spaces shared insights about her new verse segment with a rapper she did not name. During the discussion, she suggested that some peers dig at her as their labels do not give them a budget for marketing, so they start doing it by dissing Cardi.

Cardi B began expressing frustration and disbelief towards people who tried to diss her and suggested who these people think they are "talking to." She said —

"Who the f*ck you bitch*s is talking to?' I know my fans, Bardi Gang, when bitch*s be fake trying me, I know y'all always have my back, but I just be feeling like, 'Where do the nerves be coming from? Where do the audacity and the nerves be coming from?"

I Like It artist continued —

"I know sometimes y'all labels don't be giving y'all budgets for marketing, and sometimes trying to be shady and trying to start sh*t with Cardi, it's part of y'all marketing. Out of all the bitch*s that's in the game, bit*h, why the f*ck do you think you can run with me?."

Cardi B, calling her detractors "poor," suggested that her detractors could not criticize her. She suggests that they are not capable of handling the level of wealth and success she has achieved, saying they all "can't even handle the big cash" that she will talk about.

"Y'all bitch*s can't even handle the big cash sh*t that I will talk on y'all bitch*s. You bitch*s f*cking poor. Y'all ho*s poor. I know Instagram models that make more money than y'all bitch*s, so why the f*ck y'all even fix y'all lips?"

Cardi B to release new music (Image via Getty)

The speculation is that Cardi could be talking about JT, as on April 26, 2024, JT of the City Girls released a new track, "Okay," and seems to take a dig at Up singer —

"She ate crab legs, now her whole tooth missin'/ Cheap ass veneers, you stay talkin' shit/ Put a marker to this bitch, she's so counterfeit," JT rapped.

The verse contained a derogatory reference to Cardi, coinciding with a video she shared in March 2024 regarding a missing tooth. Their conflict originated in 2022, stemming from a dispute that unfolded on social media.

Cardi B on new music and Met Gala

During the Space discussion, the acclaimed rapper suggested that she had worked on a guest verse with another rapper. Not revealing much about the new track, she suggested that the song be released this week or next, depending on the paperwork.

Tomorrow 2 singer further said that she was hesitant about the verse because B thought she did not fit the song. Cardi added that she and her team have a good relationship with the rapper and their team, so they collaborated. The rapper concluded —

"Since y'all want music so bad, I'm a give it to y'all, and then I'm dropping something after that. But this, I gotta get this out of the way. Expect that this week. I'll definitely give that to y'all this week."

This year, Cardi has dropped two singles, Like That (Freestyle) and Enough (Miami).

Meanwhile, the Wap hitmaker wore a voluminous black Windowsen dress to the Met Gala 2024 on May 6, 2024. The dress had a form-fitting bodice and was ruffled around her shoulder sleeves. It matched her sky-high hairstyle with a heavy silver and emerald necklace set by Kamyen Jewelry.

Cardi B also teased her fans, sharing a clip on X of the same dress in green, suggesting that she had two outfits ready for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.