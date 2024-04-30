⁠"My dreams were just crushed": Anthony Ramos reveals he auditioned for 'The Voice' with a John Legend song

As Anthony Ramos appeared on season 25 of The Voice as a mentor, he made a shocking revelation stating that he once auditioned for the show and was rejected. While talking to McEntire, Ramos narrated the tale about auditioning for the show "back in the day" and stated—

"I mean, I auditioned for this show...and sang Green Light by John Legend, who is one of my favorite Artists of all time. The producer goes, 'I want you to work on your breathing for a year and come back' and my dreams were just crushed."

He concluded by stating how it has "been a journey," and he is now grateful that he can help aspiring artists. Season 25 of The Voice premiered on February 26, 2024, and is already nearing the finale. Presented by Carson Daly, the panel consists of John Legend, Chance the Rapper, Dan+Shay, and Reba McEntire.

Episode 15 of the show aired on April 29, 2024, featuring many advisors such as Maluma for Team Legend, Saweetie for Team Dan+Shay, Meghan Trainor for Team Chance, and Anthony Ramos for Team Reba.

Anthony Ramos started his singing career with musical theatre

As The Voice nears its season finale, Anthony Ramos joined the show as an advisor for Team Reba. However, during the episode, he revealed details about his journey and stated that he tried to start his career through The Voice but was rejected.

He stated that before he was in Hamilton and entering Hollywood, he dreamt of appearing on the show but was turned away by a producer whom Ramos did not name. However, Anthony Ramos got his big start through musical theatre, and thereafter, appeared on Hamilton in 2015.

He also partnered with Lin-Manuel Miranda in 2017 as a vocalist for Almost Like Praying. He released two tracks in the same year, Freedom and Common Ground, which became massive hits.

After signing up with Republic Records, he released his debut album, The Good & The Bad, in 2019, after which he released his next album, Love and Lies, in 2021. The singer is best known for his hit singles Dear Diary, Mind Over Matter, Relationship, Stop, Say Less, Blessings, Lose My Mind, Good Time, Élache, Se Fue, and many more.

Anthony Ramos has won many awards and nominations, including the Grammy Awards, Black Reel Awards, Broadway Audience Award, and many more.

In addition to his singing prowess, he is a well-known actor too. He started his career through theatre and rose to fame after performing in Heart and Lights at Radio City Music Hall. He was then cast in Hamilton and the popular Nextflix comedy, She's Gotta Have It.

Anthony Ramos was also seen in movies like The Transformers, Ironheart, and Twisters. Furthermore, he also gained a lot of recognition after voicing the character of Bob in the Bob The Builder animated film. Ramos is also known for many other movies like Summer Days, Summer Nights, A Star Is Born, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Trolls World Tour, and The Bad Guys.

The Voice finale will be aired on May 20 and 21, 2024. In the recent episode, Josh Sanders, Nadège, Serenity Arce, L Rodgers, Asher HaVon, and Maddi Jane make their way toward the live show round. On the other hand, Kyle Schuesler, Justin & Jeremy Garcia, RLETTO, and Jackie Romeo were eliminated.