"Nerve damage to where I can't even think sometimes" — Britney Spears opens up on her parents and nerve damage trauma in deleted IG post

On Wednesday, May 22, Britney Spears uploaded a post on Instagram where she opened up about her health issues and stated that she has “serious nerve damage.” In the now-deleted post, the singer also talked about “forgiving” her parents.

A part of the caption read:

“I feel bullied and it’s not fair to me… all I can do is try to be awakened by prayer that connects me to a loving manner not made of fear or threats, but by trying to forgive the people who made the right side of my body have serious nerve damage to where I can’t even think sometimes. I have to be the bigger person and forgive my own parents...but that's extremely hard!!”

Furthermore, Britney Spears also opened up about the time she was under conservatorship, which ended in November 2021. Spears stated that she was "held in a spot" against her will. She mentioned:

“There was a time when I was held in a spot against my will for a very long time...well to be honest I haven’t really been the same since.”

She finished her post by writing that she would try her “best to let it go.”

Spears opens up about her parents, trauma and physical injuries. (Image via Britney Spears/ Instagram)

What else did Britney Spears write in her now-deleted Instagram post?

Britney Spears recently sparked a lot of reactions on social media, as she uploaded a post where she opened up about her physical health issues, and talked about her problems with her parents.

In the post, she uploaded a picture by Abagail Catania, where a Black man was seen standing with a sign that read, “White people have generational wealth. Black people have generational trauma.”

In the post, she wrote:

“I portray myself as very together on IG but there are a lot of people who don’t know what my body physically went through!!!”

She continued:

“I'm not here to be a victim, I'm here to express that even though I did a book about my experiences, the trauma is still there and probably will always be.”

Expand Tweet

Britney Spears released her memoir, The Woman In Me in October 2023, in which she spoke about her faith, hope, relationships, fame, and much more. She also talked about her “trauma,” and stated how it is “extremely deep,” and “still there.”

Britney Spears also wrote about her “nerve damage” in her 2022 book, where she stated that she was placed in a medical facility “against her will.”

At the time, she mentioned in her book:

"It's weird I don't feel the nerve damage when I dance, maybe that's my inner child's mind letting go and surrendering."

Spears’ has been in the headlines over the last few weeks, after several pictures of her leaving the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles with a pillow and broken foot went viral. While many witnesses inside the hotel stated that the singer had a fight with her boyfriend, Spears denied all the claims and said that she fell while dancing inside the hotel.

Britney Spears is best known for her songs like Baby One More Time, Oops… I Did It Again, In The Zone, Blackout, and more.