What happened to Britney Spears? Ambulance responds to alleged incident involving singer and her boyfriend Paul Soliz at LA Hotel

A tragic incident took place with Britney Spears on Thursday morning, May 2, 2024, when the first respondents had to rush to the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, where the singer was staying with her boyfriend, Paul Richard Soliz. As per Page Six, the Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed that an ambulance was called to the hotel around 12:42 AM.

The Los Angeles Fire Department representative also stated that Britney Spears was allegedly injured in the fiasco. Brian Humphrey from the LAFD confirmed:

“We received a 911 call reporting an adult female, who had been injured. The caller did not have much information regarding the nature of the injury. We sent one ambulance to the location. It’s not clear from the reports whether first responders offered any treatment, but they did not transport anyone to the hospital.”

While the ambulance arrived in a few minutes, the police were not called to the scene, however, Page Six also reported that Britney Spears is now home and is now safe and fine.

Britney Spears met Paul Richard Soliz while she was already married to Sam Asghari, as he was hired to do the maintenance tasks of their home. However, it is not clear when the two started dating.

Britney Spears’ boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz has a criminal background

As several pictures of Britney Spears leaving the hotel in Los Angeles began to circulate on social media, The Blast reported that a guest at the same hotel had called the police, claiming that a woman matching Britney’s description was threatening the hotel employees and other guests.

Several images from the scene, showing the first responders with a stretcher, began making the rounds on social media following the incident. In the pictures, Britney Spears was seen barefoot and holding a pillow, with her luggage being taken out.

TMZ also reported that the incident took place when Spears got into an ugly fight with her boyfriend and was crying uncontrollably in the hallway of the hotel. The publication also stated that the Baby One More Time singer was also possibly cut, however, the news has not been confirmed by the singer or her representatives.

While it had been almost a year since Britney Spears started dating Paul Richard Soliz, US Weekly reported that Spears’ boyfriend has a long criminal record, as he has charges of disturbing the peace, child endangerment, and even driving without a license.

The publication also mentioned that Paul was arrested in December 2020 for the possession of a firearm. At the time, he was sentenced to two years of probation, and he ended up spending 90 days in prison.

Before being in a relationship with Paul, Britney was married to Jason Allen Alexander for a few months in 2004, and after separating, she married Kevin Federline the same year. However, the marriage did not work out, and the couple separated in 2007. Britney Spears then tied the knot with Sam Asghari, however, after 14 months of being married, the couple decided to call it quits.

As the pictures from Thursday morning continue to do the rounds on social media, many have been left concerned about Britney’s health and wish to know if she has any injuries from the spat with Paul. However, at the moment, neither Britney nor Paul or their representatives have spoken up on the matter.