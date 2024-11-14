"Never considered myself in any sort of inappropriate relationship with my child" — Kehlani issues statement amid court documents drama

Nearly four months after Kehlani's ex Javaughn Young-White filed for their daughter Adeya's full custody, the singer found herself in another wave of controversy.

In a July court filing, Javaughn accused her of being involved in a cult and exposing 4-year-old Adeya to people who were not conducive to their daughter's upbringing. At the time, the singer issued a statement and denied the allegations, asserting her priorities always lie with ensuring Adeya’s well-being and safety.

Some images of Javaughn's supposed court documents containing seemingly questionable claims were recently leaked online, earning the singer some backlash. Alleged screenshots of some of the former couple's chats also emerged on social media.

Trending

On November 14, X account @MobzWorld shared a video explanation by TikToker Kellie on the situation. According to the specific part of the filing that went viral, Javaughn accused the singer of seeing spirits and believing Adeya was one of her wives in her past life.

Kehlani addressed the claim within hours through an Instagram post. She implied that she has always gotten some readings done from psychics. Pertaining to the past life claim, the singer said she deemed that reading silly and shared that information with Javaughn Young-White in a "lighthearted recap". She clarified it was something that shouldn’t have been taken seriously.

The singer issues a statement amid court documents controversy. (Image via Instagram/@kehlani)

Kehlani alleged the screenshots of her chats with Javaughn were "doctored" to make it look like she condoned the thought of having an improper relationship with her daughter. Kehlani wrote:

"i do NOT, and have NEVER considered myself in any sort of inappropriate relationship with my child. the rest of these absolutely monstrous allegations are being addressed in court."

Kehlani further shared alleged screenshots of her conversation with Javaughn, where she told him about the reading.

The singer shares screenshots of her chats with Javaughn. (Image via Instagram/@kehlani)

The singer allegedly told Javaughn the psychic claimed Adeya was from South America in her past life. She added the people who do these readings are likely lying about their tellings.

Javaughn claimed strangers from Kehlani's cult slept on the same bed as their daughter

According to the chat screenshots that made the rounds on social media before Kehlani released her statement, Javaughn claimed some strangers were doing psychedelic drugs at her house in her absence. He alleged that the singer allowed those people to sleep in their daughter Adeya's bed, calling it "nasty". In another screenshot, he wrote:

"It's just not right like even assuming good intentions all these people are strangers."

In response, the singer claimed she told the strangers they could stop by her place and hang out in the backyard. However, when she returned home, she found the drug ayahuasca on the table.

A third screenshot showed Javaughn writing a message in Spanish, "Como se dice GR*OMING", seemingly referring to the environment Adeya was being exposed to at the singer's house.

In response, the singer sent him a screenshot of her supposed conversation with another person. There, she seemingly expressed her disapproval of other people entering her daughter's room in her absence. She also claimed Adeya told her she did not like her room anymore as there were always people in it.

The singer has written in the screenshot:

"I need my house to return to my house."

She added:

"my daughters room needs to return to her own."

Kehlani and Javaughn dated for a year and welcomed Adeya in March 2019. They began co-parenting their daughter after their split until the July court filing where Javaughn sought Adeya's full custody.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback