NewJeans reportedly appoints additional legal counsel ahead of second court appearance in ADOR dispute

The K-pop girl group, NewJeans, has reportedly expanded its legal representation ahead of the second court hearing in the ongoing lawsuit with its label, ADOR. According to a South Korean media outlet, JTBC News, on May 21, 2025, the group submitted additional attorney designations on May 9.

This brings their legal team to a total of 13 lawyers from the prominent law firm Shin & Kim (Sejong). This team includes attorneys who had previously represented former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin.

This is said to be a strategic alignment with her ongoing legal perspectives. ADOR, meanwhile, has appointed 12 lawyers through Korea’s largest law firm, Kim & Chang. It reflects that both parties are taking the case with utmost seriousness.

Although the number of lawyers does not determine the outcome of the case, it highlights the symbolic weight and complexity of the legal dispute. NewJeans had already expanded their legal team before the first hearing in April.

The previous hearing ended quickly after both parties confirmed their positions. The court primarily focused on whether there had been a complete breakdown in trust between the group and its agency.

While ADOR expressed openness to a settlement during the first hearing, NewJeans maintained a firm stance. The group members refuse to entertain the idea. The members were not present at the first session, and it is still unknown whether they will attend the upcoming hearing on June 5.

For now, the group remains unable to carry out independent activities due to an injunction granted by the court in March. It upheld ADOR’s authority over their exclusive contracts and restricted NJZ (NewJeans' temporary new identity) from promoting or collaborating outside of ADOR’s framework.

Ongoing legal battle between NewJeans and ADOR, background, and recent developments

The conflict between NewJeans and ADOR stems from a rift that began in 2024. Tensions escalated within HYBE Corporation following the exit of Min Hee-jin. She was ADOR’s original CEO and the creative force behind NewJeans’ early identity.

After her resignation, the five members, Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein, filed for termination of their exclusive contracts. They cited loss of trust and fundamental changes in ADOR’s leadership. They claimed that the agency no longer reflected the environment they initially signed up for.

In response, ADOR argued that Min Hee-jin had voluntarily stepped down and that her departure did not legally justify a contract termination. In December 2024, ADOR filed for an injunction to prevent NewJeans from pursuing individual endorsements and performances outside the label.

The court sided with ADOR in March 2025, temporarily suspending the group’s ability to operate independently until a final decision is reached.

Despite the pause, NewJeans has managed to maintain its international relevance. On May 16, Billboard included them in its prestigious “21 Under 21” list. It recognizes young artists shaping global music. However, signs of tension resurfaced when member Danielle appeared in a now-deleted Instagram post on May 19 with U.S. R&B duo Emotional Oranges.

The post included emojis symbolizing both acts. It appeared to hint at an upcoming collaboration but was quickly removed, likely due to legal constraints stemming from the ongoing lawsuit.

The group's brief legal identity, NJZ, was adopted in late 2024 when the members began preparing for independent activity. They performed under this name at ComplexCon in Hong Kong in March 2025. It was their last public performance before suspending activities due to the court’s ruling.

Beyond the group’s collective issues, individual matters have added to the complexity of the case. Member Haerin’s family reportedly went through a legal dispute over parental authority tied to her involvement in the case. The court ultimately granted decision-making rights to her mother.

As the next hearing approaches, both sides remain entrenched in their arguments. ADOR is defending the validity of the existing contracts, and the group is asserting that the agency has fundamentally changed and no longer represents their interests.

