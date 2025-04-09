"There will be no leniency or settlement": ADOR issues update on legal action to protect NewJeans from malicious content amidst  contract dispute

On April 9, 2025, ADOR released an official notice for NewJeans. The notice was its legal response to harmful content aimed at the group. The company said that the step was taken due to a significant spike in online abuse, ranging from false rumors to severe slurs.

They stated that they had increased efforts by expanding their team and collecting real-time evidence of this across various platforms, including X, YouTube, and Naver.

"Since the debut of NewJeans, ADOR has engaged in continuous monitoring and legal action against malicious posts. Due to the significant escalation in both the volume and severity of such content, we have reinforced our response efforts, including the appointment of additional personnel dedicated exclusively to this matter," the notice stated.

It further read,

"There will be no leniency or settlement under any circumstances in the legal proceedings regarding the artists’ rights."

The agency confirmed that some serious cases, which may qualify as criminal, have already been submitted to the Seoul Yongsan Police Station.

ADOR also addressed the ongoing threat of deepfakes. The label stated that a suspect had already been indicted for creating fabricated content about the artists. The company emphasized it would continue pursuing every possible legal measure to ensure accountability.

"In addition, we are also taking firm action against deepfake crimes, which have become a major social issue, and are closely cooperating with law enforcement agencies regarding the production and distribution of fabricated videos targeting the artist."

The label also wrote,

"A suspect who created and distributed false videos exploiting artists was recently indicted and referred to the prosecution while in custody."

The notice also urged fans to keep reporting abuse via HYBE's artist rights website. It further thanked them for their continued support. This announcement from ADOR arrives amid heightened attention on the group.

This comes especially as their fandom has also begun legal action against defamatory content online. The update comes at a tense time between ADOR and NewJeans, who are still caught in a legal tug-of-war.

Last year, the group attempted to terminate their exclusive contract with ADOR over alleged mismanagement. In March, however, the Seoul Central District Court ruled in favor of ADOR. It granted an injunction that prevents NewJeans from engaging in any entertainment or commercial activities without the agency's permission.

On April 9, a hearing was held for NewJeans' objection to that ruling. The short and private session included only the legal teams. While ADOR’s representatives noted that nothing had changed, NewJeans’ team declined to comment.

The members recently cleared content from their NJZ Instagram and renamed it using the initials of the members.

The group also released a song titled Pit Stop before announcing a temporary break.

