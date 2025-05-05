"No dates in the US!!!": Internet reacts to Bad Bunny announcing the dates for the Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour

Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny has officially announced the dates for his Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour on May 5. Fans have a lot to say, especially about one glaring omission: there are no scheduled performances in the United States.

The global stadium tour kicks off November 21, 2025, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, and ends July 22, 2026, in Brussels, Belgium. It spans Latin America, Europe, Japan, and Australia. The tour also includes stops in cities like Sydney, London, Tokyo, Madrid, São Paulo, and Buenos Aires. However, no U.S. cities made the list.

According to Live Nation, the 23-date trek aims to bring the album to life and celebrate Bad Bunny's Puerto Rican heritage. Before the world tour begins, Bad Bunny is also set to perform a 30-date residency titled "No me quiero ir de aquí" in Puerto Rico from July 11 to September 14, 2025.

As soon as the tour dates dropped, fans took to social media to share their thoughts. One common reaction was shock and frustration over the absence of any U.S. shows.

"No dates in the US!!! Ohhh my bunnnyyyyyyt," wrote a fan.

Many others echoed the sentiment, surprised that an artist with such a massive U.S. fan base would bypass the country entirely.

"Album celebrating la Isla -> tour that goes literally nowhere near any Puerto Ricans," another said on X.

"Him not putting US dates is so funny. I love this king," another fan joked.

While Bunny is performing 30 shows in Puerto Rico before heading abroad, his main world tour skips over both Puerto Rico and the broader U.S. This prompted mixed reactions.

"Lowkey love the flex of a world tour that avoids this hellscape," a fan tweeted, seemingly referencing the U.S.

Not everyone reacting online seemed excited about the tour. Some used the announcement to express growing fatigue with the artist.

"No one wants to see him perform anymore I’m sorry," tweeted an user.

"We brazilians don’t want him here," shared another user.

"English-speaking people like him just because they don't understand his sh*tty lyrics," spoke another.

Bad Bunny's tour background and album performance

Bad Bunny's Debí Tirar Más Fotos album, released in January 2025, debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Streaming Albums chart. The album's title translates to "I should have taken more photos," and it has produced several hit singles since its release.

The upcoming world tour is presented by Live Nation and Rimas Music. According to Billboard's May 5, 2025 report, the tour marks Bad Bunny's first return to Europe since 2019 and Latin America since his 2022 World's Hottest Tour. It also marks his first-ever performances in Japan, Australia, and Brazil.

Meanwhile, Bad Bunny's summer residency at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot is expected to draw over 250,000 fans to the island, as reported by Today.

Despite the polarizing reactions, anticipation remains high for Bunny's return to the global stage. Tickets for the Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour will go on sale on Friday, May 9, at DePuertoRicoPalMundo.com.

The tour follows the success of Bad Bunny's Most Wanted Tour, which took place across North America earlier in 2024.

