WATCH: Bad Bunny fans engage in brawl during live performance in Dallas

Bad Bunny performed at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, on May 4, 2024, as part of his Most Wanted Tour, which is scheduled to run till June 8, 2024. Aside from the singer's performance, the concert also gained attention after a group of fans were spotted on video brawling during his set.

The incident was caught on camera and news outlets soon reported on it, with fans taking to social media to comment on the same. The video shows a group of women breaking into a fight at the performance, with staff attendants attempting to separate them.

Expand Tweet

More about the brawl at the Bad Bunny concert

The video of the brawl at the Dallas, Texas Bad Bunny concert shows the brawlers pulling on hair and pushing each other even as they are being separated. One woman is even seen kicking another in the head, before several of them appear to be escorted out of the event.

No statement was released regarding the brawl by Bad Bunny, his PR, or by the venue's management at the time of writing this article. The brawl took place even as the singer continued performing his single Me Porto Bonito, unaware of what was happening.

This seems to be the second time that there has been trouble at a Bad Bunny concert. Earlier, in March, the singer sued a fan, Eric Guillermo Madronal Garrone, for posting his full length concert online. The lawsuit was on the basis that the footage was a violation of the singer's live music rights and cost the singer revenue losses.

Information about the status of the case was unavailable at the time of writing, but if convicted, Eric Guillermo Madronal Garrone, would end up having to pay upwards of 150,000 dollars in damages to the singer.

Expand Tweet

Bad Bunny's Most Wanted tour has shows lined up across North America as well as the US territory of Puerto Rico. The dates and venues of the concerts are listed below:

May 7, 2024 – New Orleans, Louisiana at Smoothie King Center

May 10, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina at Spectrum Center

May 11, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena

May 14, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena

May 15, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena

May 17, 2024 – Orlando, Florida at Amway Center

May 18, 2024 – Orlando, Florida at Amway Center

May 21, 2024 – Tampa, Florida at Amalie Arena

May 24, 2024 – Miami, Florida at Kaseya Center

May 25, 2024 – Miami, Florida at Kaseya Center

May 26, 2024 – Miami, Florida at Kaseya Center

June 7, 2024 – San Juan, Puerto Rico at Coliseo de Puerto Rico

June 8, 2024 – San Juan, Puerto Rico at Coliseo de Puerto Rico

The tour is in support of the singer's fifth studio album, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana, which was released on October 13, 2023. The album peaked as a chart topper on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as on the Spanish and Swiss album charts respectively.

The album was also received well critically, with critics noting the emphasis on drama and theatricalism, as well as the diverse soundscapes created throughout the album.