"No one ever mothered like this"— Fans react as Lady Gaga wears car parts at the Chromatica Ball film premiere 

Songstress Lady Gaga rocked an ensemble made out of car parts at the Gaga Chromatica Ball film premiere on Thursday, May 23, 2024. The movie documents the singer's performance at the Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles in 2022 as part of The Chromatica Ball tour.

The all-white outfit, which the singer describes as "car part(s)," was supplemented with a black hairdo and white high-heeled boots. The 38-year-old later shared a close-up of her looks on her IG with the caption:

"On the red carpet I told them it was a car part. They said what kind and I said I don’t know, I’m not a mechanic."

Fans were quick to react to the new look, with many stating it gave off an "artpop" vibe. The singer's socials were soon filled with comments expressing excitement and praising Lady Gaga. Here are some comments seen on her X post about her red carpet look:

"no one ever mothered like this," one fan wrote.

"THE WAY I JUST SCREAMED WHEN I GOT TO THE THIRD PHOTO!!!MOTHER IS BACK! CREATIVE AND HAPPY IM LITERALLY ABOUT TO CRY RN," added another.

"The second arrival of Jesus in Pop. OMFG," wrote @Sirgabi1222.

"This is such a serve, I’m obsessed," one user chimed in.

"Insanely gorgeous love the artpop vibes," commented another fan.

"Gaga is coming back with power poweeeeeer," posted Thomé.

Lady Gaga said the Chromatica Ball album and tour were "a ending and a beginning at the same time"

The Chromatica Ball tour was initially conceived as a six-date limited tour, but new dates were added as the tour was delayed by two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It began on July 17, 2022, and concluded on September 17, 2022, and consisted of 20 shows.

Before the screening, Lady Gaga told Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall she didn't know how heavy her costume was as she had never "weighed it before." However, she added that she loved it, calling it "super industrial and interesting."

Reflecting on the tour and the movie on Thursday, the Judas singer told Entertainment Tonight:

"Something that I feel pretty strongly about is that this album and this tour were a ending and a beginning at the same time. So it really was closing a very long period in my career that I needed to say goodbye to... Like old stories, old wounds, fears, things were just challenging and hard to overcome."

However, Lady Gaga promised her "next era" would be "completely different." She added that there is "only so much" people can see at a concert, and a movie would allow everyone to see "the costumes, the fashion, the way the show is lit, the storytelling through all of the different sculptures," the wigs, and the make-up.

After a costume change, Lady Gaga appeared on stage for a Q&A session. The Bad Romance singer, who wore a black outfit complete with a black mask, was met with applause and chants of her name. During the session, she teased her upcoming album, saying,

"It’s nothing like anything that I’ve ever made before. I love to break genres and explore music."

The House of Gucci star also discussed her role-playing the DC character Harley Quinn in the upcoming Joker: Folie à Deux, opposite Joaquin Phoenix.

"You know my version of Harley is mine and it’s very authentic to this movie and these characters. I’ve never done anything like I’ve done in this movie before, so it’s all going to be completely brand new and really fun," she told Zuri Hall.

Lady Gaga said that her "fans" always amaze her, and she feels lucky to have fans "who are really excited about things that are new all the time."

Gaga Chromatica Ball is set to premiere on Saturday, May 25, on HBO and will be available to stream on Max.