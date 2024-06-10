"No way we were going to miss the show" — Pregnant Taylor Swift fan recalls going into labor during The Eras Tour concert

A Swiftie recently detailed her experience going into labor during Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour in Melbourne in early 2024. As per the New York Post article published on June 9, Jenn Gutierrez recalled that while her due date was two weeks away from the concert, she and her twin sister, Dani, were determined to attend the show.

“We were doing the maths and we didn’t think I was going to be that pregnant initially. We then realised we were cutting it close. We were adamant about going. No way we were going to miss the show,” Gutierrez said.

Gutierrez added that she started having contractions during the singer's Reputation set but managed to get through the concert without delivering her baby.

She and her husband, Michael Sin, then welcomed their baby girl a few days after the concert in February. Gutierrez called her daughter an "imbedded Swiftie," and mentioned that the first song the baby heard was Fearless.

Jenn Gutierrez said being at Taylor Swift's concert was a "euphoric experience"

The fan was 38 weeks pregnant when she made the 412-mile journey from Canberra to Melbourne to watch the Bejeweled singer perform at her sold-out concert.

An hour into the show, Gutierrez, an executive assistant, started experiencing contractions during Taylor Swift's Reputation set. The contractions reportedly became unbearable towards the end of the show when Swift was on her Midnights set.

“They started during the Reputation set. I thought ‘I’m not going anywhere. If this baby comes she coming out now.’ The contractions got progressively worse. In the Midnights set I thought ‘OMG, I’m going to have this baby right now’,” she recalled, as per the New York Post.

Gutierrez also added that her sister and her husband monitored and tracked her heartbeat throughout the show. The 31-year-old fan called the concert a "euphoric experience" despite having trouble standing and walking. After the show ended, she reached her hotel and she and her family flew back home the next day. A few days later, she gave birth to a healthy baby girl weighing 7lbs 7oz, according to the publication.

Taylor Swift finished her three-day pitstop in Edinburgh on June 9

Taylor Swift wrapped up her three-day show at the Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh on June 9, 2024, as part of The Eras Tour. During her show in Scotland, the singer witnessed a proposal, which has become a norm during her concerts, especially during her performance of Love Story.

Taylor Swift wrapped up her performance of Cardigan when she noticed a particular section of the crowd applauding and cheering. After catching sight of a proposal, she said:

“I love performing this entire show in the sunlight ’cause I’m pretty sure I just saw somebody get engaged over here. I never get to see that, right? ‘Cause it’s dark, usually, at night. But it’s not right now, so congratulations! Wow. I just saw that whole thing!.. Man, that’s amazing. Thanks for doing that at my concert. That’s a big moment. Huge!”

Taylor Swift is now gearing up to take the stage at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool from June 13 to June 15, following which she will perform in Cardiff, London, Amsterdam, Dublin, Zurich, Milan, Gelsenkirchen, Hamburg, Munich, Warsaw and Vienna.

On November 14, Taylor Swift will return to North America to perform in Toronto and Vancouver. The 14-time Grammy winner will conclude the tour with a final show in BC Place, Vancouver, on December 8, 2024.

