“Not one bit of grief, remorse, regret” — Netizens react as Brian McKnight tears into his brother Claude McKnight for announcing his son Niko’s death

R&B singer Brian McKnight's estranged son, Niko McKnight, passed away on Thursday, May 29, 2025, aged 32. Brian's brother, Claude McKnight, confirmed the unfortunate news in a TikTok video.
Expressing his loss, he noted that his nephew had been battling cancer for the last two years. Brian, who has had a troubled relationship with his older kids—Brian Jr., Niko, Briana, and Clyde—since the late 2010s, was not happy with his brother's post. The R&B singer slammed Claude for his "tasteless" and "self-aggrandizing" announcement. Noting that it was not his place to make the statement, Brian added:
"(Claude) inserted himself and used Niko’s death as an opportunity, instead of letting him pass with respect and dignity. It has instead turned into a circus, a mockery of a life now lost, making this tragedy into a reality show type drama."
As Brian McKnight's post went viral, internet users were quick to react. One criticized the R&B singer, writing:
"Not one bit of grief, remorse, regret, or accountibility s,hown, smh."
Many continued to call out the singer for his narcissistic comments.
Others pointed out that unlike Brian, Clause used his video to talk about Niko.
Brian McKnight claimed to have an oncologist and team of specialists on "standby" to support Niko, but the offer was declined
In his video, Claude expressed his loss. He called Niko a "quirky" and "curious" kid whom everyone wanted to be around. He went on to praise his singing, guitar, and photography skills. In the clip, Claude also acknowledged the "family drama" between Brian McKnight and his children but added that he wanted to focus on Niko's legacy. He stated:
"I know that kid had a lot inside, a lot eating at him for a long, long time. I may have contributed to what happened with him, what I do know is he’s out of pain now. I just want to uplift that young man."
Brian McKnight shot back in a fiery post, criticizing his brother for making the tragedy into a "circus." He claimed to have gone back home to Maui with his family and held a "private memorial service."
McKnight explained that the last time he spoke to his late son, he and his family offered "all the help (they) could provide." He claimed to have the "number one oncologist" and a "team of specialists" on standby alongside an option of private care in their "home." However, he stated that Niko and his mother declined the help.
Noting that he kept the "door of communication" open until Niko's passing, he added:
"To the self-proclaimed mama bear, may God have mercy on your soul for not allowing him to accept that help and not allowing him to use that line of communication."
Brian McKnight was referencing his ex-wife, Julie McKnight's (married from 1990 to 2003) Instagram statement about her son's death. In the post, she addressed herself as "Mama Bear."
The Back at One hitmaker continued to thank his fans for their support.
Brian McKnight has had a troubled relationship with his elder kids (Brian Jr. and Niko with Julie, Briana with ex, Patricia Driver, and Clyde with an unidentified woman) since the late 2010s. Notably, according to Page Six, in a 2019 video, he referred to them as "entitled."
The One Last Cry singer married Dr. Leilani Malia Mendoza in 2017. Since then, the R&B singer has been a stepfather to Mendoza's two children. The couple welcomed their son in January 2023, naming him Brian Kainoa Makoa McKnight Jr., despite already giving the name to his eldest son. At the time, the singer changed his name to match his infant son's (Brian Kainoa Makoa McKnight Sr.).
Since then, netizens have criticized McKnight for abandoning his older kids. In an April 2024 Q&A session on Instagram, the musician told his followers that in order to "live a life that you love," one must get rid of the evil and the negativity, even if it is "related (to you)." Responding to a comment stating disowning kids was "against God," Brian McKnight stated that it did not include children who were "the product of sin."
Niko is survived by his wife, siblings, and family.