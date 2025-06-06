Oliver Anthony drops new track “Scornful Woman” this week

Oliver Anthony's new song, Scornful Woman, is finally out on music streaming platforms. The country folk singer-songwriter did a mini listening party for the new track on The Joe Rogan Experience, giving Rogan and his guest, Cody Tucker, first dibs on listening to the unreleased track. Anthony shared a clip of the episode on X on June 1, 2025, while sharing the release date in the caption:

"June 4th."

In the video clip, both Rogan and Tucker expressed excitement over the song and its upcoming release. After listening to the track, Rogan showed his appreciation for the singer-songwriter's refusal to conform to the mainstream. He said:

"In the middle of all this honey-honey, sugar-sugar sh*t, there's still all of Anthony."

Scornful Woman marks Oliver Anthony's first music since 2024. He released his album Hymnal Of a Troubled Man's Mind in March 2024, which was his debut album. The project features some of his previously released songs interspersed with spoken-word Gospel passages. It featured 18 tracks, with songs like I Want to Go Home, Hell on Earth, Rich Man's Gold, Doggonit, and Momma's Been Hurting.

Besides the album, he also released two singles in 2024: Cowboys and Sunsets and Country Roads, which is a cover of John Denver's Take Me Home, Country Roads.

Oliver Anthony releases Scornful Woman music video as the track climbs the iTunes chart

Alongside the release of Scorful Woman on streaming platforms on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, Oliver Anthony also unveiled the music video for the song. It's a video sequence of the Rich Men North of Richmond singer performing the song with an electric guitar and violin performance.

A firefighting footage also plays out as Anthony sings about a bitter divorce, a scornful woman, and giving said woman all the money and fame, so long as he can "get a break from the pain." In the music video description, Oliver Anthony shared a story about the time they were supposed to record, saying:

"Funny enough, my house got hit with one of the worst snowstorms in years the night before we were supposed to record. We managed to haul the entire band and all our gear up the mountain using side by sides. Not long after we settled in, the ice started and the power went out."

He said that they recorded the music video "gas-powered" using a generator and "a shopping cart full of extension cords and splitters." Oliver Anthony also made a special shoutout to Joseph, a volunteer firefighter in Chile, for the firefighting footage used in the music video.

At the time of writing, the music video currently has over 250 thousand views. Meanwhile, Scornful Woman has climbed the charts to reach No.25 on the iTunes Top 100 Songs in the US, as of Thursday, June 5, 2025.

Oliver Anthony made a name for himself in the music scene after releasing his debut hit Rich Men North of Richmond in 2023. The track went viral, which showed on the charts when it debuted at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100. According to Billboard, the milestone made Oliver Anthony the first artist ever to top the songs chart with no prior chart history in any form.

