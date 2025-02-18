"People REALLY believed that???" — Netizens react to DJ Paul denying that Three 6 Mafia was involved in satanism

DJ Paul recently sat for an interview with Bunnie XO for her Dumb Blonde Podcast, which was then released on YouTube on Monday, February 17, 2025. In the interview, Paul touched on several topics including the early days of his hip-hop group Three 6 Mafia.

Paul further shared his take on rumors about the hip-hop group practicing Satanic rituals. According to DJ Paul, the group was never involved in Satanism. He claimed that this was "just an image." He added:

"It was just an image. It was just something that was cool. We never studied Satan or any of that. I don’t know nothing about all that..."

He was reportedly asked by Bunnie if the hip-hop group was into Satanism since there was "666" in the name. The rapper, however, denied the speculations. He added that it was taken from the lyrics of a track by Lord Infamous. Many netizens reacted to Paul's response.

A user tweeted:

"People REALLY believed that???"

Another user stated:

"Yeah I dont believe that. Listen to the Lord Infamous interviews before be died."

"A liar, still being used by satan till this day, I hope he repents," added a tweet.

"He a lie, cause crunchy black says something different," mentioned a netizen.

A lot of other netizens reacted to DJ Paul's reaction to the Satanism claims. Most of them didn't seem to believe his response. A user tweeted:

"Like they will believe! Crunchy met the devil too!"

"He lying 🤥," claimed another netizen.

"I don't believe him," read a tweet.

DJ Paul opened up about Satanism claims surrounding Lord Infamous

In the interview, Bunnie XO brought up a previous statement given by Lord Infamous who said that he "dabbled" in satanism. The rapper immediately interrupted him and said:

"He didn't do that for real, hell naw. He was just high."

To corroborate his claims about not being involved in Satanic rituals, he further revealed growing up in the church. According to him, the rapper grew up singing Amazing Grace as well as playing organ. DJ Paul then mentioned:

"Everybody knows that every Sunday in Mississippi. It don’t get no more churchier."

Elsewhere, Bunnie XO shared her perspective on DJ Paul and called him the "sweetest human." She further stated:

"I always say Paul is the sweetest human you will ever meet... It is so crazy to me and which we're going into all the Three 6 Mafia sounds and stuff like that, that you guys do such dark music but you're such a light of a human..."

The hip-hop group released their debut album titled Mystic Stylez, in May 1995. The group members now include DJ Paul, Crunchy Black, and Juicy J. The past members included Lord Infamous, Koopsta Knicca, and Gangsta Boo.

As per reports by Hip-hop Vibe published on February 17, the group has found itself in the middle of several controversies over time due to its dark-themed music. In 2006, the group won the Academy Award for Best Original Song for their hit single It's Hard out Here for a Pimp.

