"Phoebe Bridgers will be officiating the wedding" — Fans react as Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker of Boygenius confirm their relationship

In a recent interview for The New Yorker, Lucy Dacus, star of Boygenius, revealed that she and her bandmate and long-time friend Julien Baker are romantically involved. In an article titled The Subversive Love Songs of Lucy Dacus, published on March 17, 2025, the singer acknowledged her connection with Baker in public for the first time.

Lucy Dacus further said that she is cautious of parasocial interactions and is keeping her relationship with Baker private because both musicians are separate stars in addition to their shared stardom in Boygenius:

“It only takes a handful to make your life feel like a really easily threatened thing. I’ve been practicing not reinforcing that narrative to myself.”

As the news was uploaded by Pop Base on X on March 18, it garnered netizens' reaction. People flooded the comment section of the post to express their excitement about the whole thing. One even said that the third member of Boygenius, Phoebe Bridgers, will be officiating their wedding.

“Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker officially together? Indie Twitter is about to combust. Next thing you know, Phoebe Bridgers will be officiating the wedding, and the honeymoon will be a sad, acoustic road trip. Honestly? Feels on brand,” wrote one user.

Others also talked about Phoebe, as one jokingly asked who would get custody of her if they broke up. Another netizen said that the band would never recover from the heartbreak if they broke up.

“The band will never recover if they break up,” one pointed out.

“If they were to break up. Who gets custody of Phoebe Bridgers???” one X user jokingly asked.

“Oh… in every trio there’s 2 that are close…. poor phoebe,” another one joked.

Additionally, others showered their love as one said that they are a "cute couple."

“This album bout to be even more emotional than the last one,” commented one user.

“They wrote love songs and then lived them,” said one user.

Lucy Dacus opened up about keeping her relationship with Julien Baker a secret

In a recent profile of Lucy Dacus, The New Yorker verified that she and Baker are in a "committed relationship." In the profile, the Boygenius member focused on keeping the relationship private and safe from followers, which she called an "interesting" line to walk. Speaking about her love life, she remarked:

“I want to protect what is precious in my life, but also to be honest, and make art that’s true.”

Lucy Dacus added:

“I think maybe a part of it is just trusting that it’s not at risk. Maybe a healthier way to think about it is that it’s not actually fragile.

Elsewhere in the article, the publisher noted that her forthcoming solo album, Forever Is a Feeling, is partly about "coming to terms with change—of knowing that things aren’t forever." The 13-track project, which is set to be released on March 28, 2025, features a playlist that is "about different people."

Julien Baker has not made any statements yet following Dacus' interview.

