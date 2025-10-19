Playboi Carti’s girlfriend seemingly addresses claims that the rapper assaulted her

Playboi Carti's girlfriend, Giovanna Ramos, appeared to dismiss claims that the rapper assaulted her. This comes after a limousine driver charged Carti with assault, also claiming that he allegedly hit his girlfriend.

The alleged incident took place in Utah on October 2. Carl Reynolds stated that he was driving a limousine that took Carti and his entourage from Park City to Orem for his rehearsal. As per local outlet KSL, the driver has accused Carti of hitting him and his girlfriend.

However, Giovanna Ramos appears to have denied such reports. On Saturday, October 18, she posted a story on her Instagram account, writing:

"Fake News"

Giovanna Ramos' Instagram story (Image Source: Instagram/@ft.gioo)

It's unclear how Gio and Playboi Carti, whose real name is Jordan Terrell Carter, met and when they got into a relationship. Giovanna Ramos is a Brazilian model and was seen in the music video of Lil Yachty's 2023 song, Slide. Carti and Ramos have made multiple public appearances this year, including at the NBA games.

Meanwhile, Carti is currently on his Antagonist Tour in support of his album, Music, released on March 14, 2025. He was set to perform at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on October 3.

As per the aforementioned KSL report, Carl Reynolds told the police that the rapper allegedly started having a verbal fight with his girlfriend in the limo. Their entourage was in another car with them. Reynolds stopped the car, which allegedly angered the rapper.

The police report states:

"(The driver) stated the fight was escalating to a point he was uncomfortable and wanted to de-escalate and separate them. The client had two SUVs for service and the security guard was in the other one. (The driver) stated he contacted him and informed him he wanted them (in) different cars."

Reynolds stated that as all parties got out of the car, he saw Ramos "hunched over holding her chest". He then accused Playboi Carti of hitting him, stating:

"I turned my head for just a brief minute off to the right hand side, and this (expletive) hits me in the face; punches me in the (expletive) face."

Police state that Playboi Carti tried to 'take care' of the assault charges quickly

Wireless Festival 2022: Crystal Palace Park (image Source: Getty)

In the police report, the deputy also mentioned that the rapper tried to find out if it was possible to dismiss the charges quickly. However, the deputy refused and explained that they would have to go through the entire process.

The report stated:

"Although he (Carter) asked if there was a way to take care of it now, I informed him no, it will need to go through the court process. (Carter) was compliant with law enforcement but mad that (the limo driver) was doing this based on his status. Jordan complied with photos of his hands but would not allow any photo of his face to identify the hands."

The report also detailed the injuries Carl Reynolds faced due to the alleged incident. He had "redness consistent with physical contact" on his left jaw and also had a line on his jaw.

