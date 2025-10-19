  • home icon
Who is Playboi Carti’s girlfriend? Relationship explored as rapper is charged with assault for allegedly hitting his partner and a limo driver

By Aditya Singh
Modified Oct 19, 2025 06:11 GMT
Wireless Festival 2022: Crystal Palace Park (Image Source: Getty)

Playboi Carti has reportedly been charged with assaulting his girlfriend, Giovanna Ramos, and his driver, Carl Reynolds. The alleged incident took place in Utah on October 2, 2025, with the rapper currently on his Antagonist Tour.

As reported by TMZ and the local outlet, KSL, Carl Reynolds said in a statement that he was taking the rapper and his entourage from Park City to Orem. He then alleged that Carti and his girlfriend got into a heated argument.

Reynolds then allegedly stopped the car as he and the security personnel tried to put the couple in separate cars. However, Playboi Carti, whose real name is Jordan Terrell Carter, allegedly punched Reynolds and his girlfriend.

Carti's girlfriend, Giovanna Ramos, is a Brazilian model. She has been modelling since around 2019 and has appeared on Lil Yachty's 2023 track, Slide. The details of how Carti and Gio met haven't been revealed yet. They have, however, made many public appearances, like the game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Portland Trail Blazers at State Farm Arena in Atlanta in April this year.

After the Met Gala 2025, rapper Summer Walker thanked Carti for a feature on her album, referring to Gio as his "wife", writing:

"Thank you Carti for pulling up to add a great finishing touch to my album, you were a perfect gentleman [and] your wife is so sweet [and] funny."
There has, however, been no confirmation about the couple's marital status.

More about the assault charges against Playboi Carti

Wireless Festival 2022: Crystal Palace Park (Image Source: Getty)

As per the report by KSL, Carl Reynolds alleged that Playboi Carti and his girlfriend got into a fight in his limousine on October 2. The police report read:

"(The driver) stated the fight was escalating to a point he was uncomfortable and wanted to de-escalate and separate them. The client had two SUVs for service and the security guard was in the other one. (The driver) stated he contacted him and informed him he wanted them (in) different cars."

Reynolds then stated that he stopped the car, and everyone got out. He alleged that Carti hit Gio. He said that he didn't see the hit, but saw her "hunched over holding near her chest." He then told KSL:

"I turned my head for just a brief minute off to the right hand side, and this (expletive) hits me in the face; punches me in the (expletive) face."

The police report also details the injuries sustained by Reynolds during the alleged incident in the form of a "redness consistent with physical contact".

The deputy also alleged in the report:

"Although he (Carter) asked if there was a way to take care of it now, I informed him no, it will need to go through the court process. (Carter) was compliant with law enforcement but mad that (the limo driver) was doing this based on his status. Jordan complied with photos of his hands but would not allow any photo of his face to identify the hands."
The police report also suggests that Playboi Carti's girlfriend said that she hit the driver. However, Reynolds said that the rapper hit him.

