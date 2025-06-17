R. Kelly reportedly overdosed in prison after receiving medication from prison staff

R. Kelly recently collapsed in a prison's solitary confinement after allegedly suffering an overdose. According to the court filings obtained by AllHipHop on Monday, June 16, the incarcerated singer was placed in isolation last week, on June 10, where a prison staff member gave him additional medication on June 12.

After taking the medication, the Down Low singer was found collapsed in his cell the next morning (June 13), and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. The doctor who examined him claimed that R. Kelly had fainted due to taking a life-threatening dose of medication. The singer was kept under observation for a couple of days.

In the wake of Kelly's reported overdose, his lawyer, Beau B. Brindley, filed an emergency motion in an Illinois court on June 16, requesting a temporary release and home confinement for the Honey Love singer.

In the motion, Brindley argues that R. Kelly's life is in danger in prison. In addition to the recent overdose incident, he also cites a declaration from one of the singer's inmates, Mikeal Glenn Stine.

In his declaration, Stine claimed that the white supremacist groups were working with the prison staff in a conspiracy to kill the Slow Dance singer to prevent the misconduct during his prosecution from coming to light.

R. Kelly's overdose comes after his legal team filed a motion about a murder plot in play

R. Kelly's overdose comes in the wake of his legal team filing a motion about a murder plot targeting the singer last week (on June 11). In the motion, Attorney Brindley said:

"Mr. Kelly is now living in solitary confinement. He cannot call his family. He cannot eat his own food from his locker, which he purchased from commissary. The prison officials refuse to give it to him. Mr. Kelly has spiders crawling over him as he tries to sleep. He is alone in the dark in miserable conditions."

Brindley also stated that Kelly was too scared of poisoning to eat the prison food and had been going without food for two days.

Per Brindley, Kelly's prison conditions were proving to be physically and mentally deteriorating for him, which is why they requested a temporary furlough to home detention. However, the motion remained pending at the time of Kelly's overdose.

In the new motion filed on Monday, June 16, Brindley also claimed that Kelly was removed from the hospital "against the directives of the doctors" and was "denied the surgery he needs to clear blood clots in his lungs that threaten his life".

Per AllHipHop, following his hospitalization, Kelly has been returned to solitary confinement.

R. Kelly, who was arrested on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering in June 2022 after receiving a 30-year prison sentence, BBC reports. In February 2023, the singer was convicted of producing child sexual imagery in another federal trial in Chicago, receiving a second prison sentence of 20 years.

Per the media outlet, the singer would serve both sentences together, with one extra year added to his previous sentence. According to his sentences, Kelly would be in prison until he reached his mid-80s.

