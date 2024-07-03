Ralo net worth in 2024: Fortune explored as rapper announces his Atlanta property purchase following his release from prison

Rapper Ralo recently announced that he has purchased an entire block of property in Atlanta following his release from a halfway house prison on Thursday, June 27. In an Instagram post dated July 3, Ralo announced that he purchased a block of property in Atlanta and would like to build the city's first Vine City Mosque on the land.

On June 27, Ralo took to Instagram to share an image of a federal notice declaring that he had been released from federal halfway house prison. The paperwork also mentioned that the Atlanta rapper will be under five years of probation.

"Today the last day of this federal halfway house sh*t, I’m signing my papers we finna be outside. I’m ready to do my interviews, my shows call Johnnie (404) 798-0197," the post's caption read.

The rapper was arrested in 2018 when the police reportedly found marijuana worth $1 million on his private jet at Atlanta's Dekalb-Peachtree Airport. He was sentenced to eight years, but the judge credited him with four years of prison time. He later revealed on Instagram that he was once again credited another one and a half years for good conduct.

The Atlanta musician left federal prison in November 2023 but has been at a halfway house since then. He was released from federal halfway house prison on June 27, following which he purchased the property in Atlanta.

Ralo reportedly has a net worth of $3 million

Celebrity Net Worth reports that rapper Ralo currently holds a net worth of $3 million. The Atlanta musician began his career in 2015 when he dropped his first mixtape, Famerican Gangster. He quickly followed it up with other successful projects, such as Diary of the Streets I, II, and III.

Much of Ralo's net worth can be attributed to his music sales and success as a rapper. His first hit single, Can't Lie, was a collaboration with rapper Future. In 2016, he signed a deal with Birdman's Cash Money Records and joined Black Migo Gang by Young Scooter.

His collaborations with big names like Future and Gucci Mane further contributed to his net worth, as per Hot New Hip Hop. The Atlanta rapper also founded his own record label, Famerica Records, which further adds to his wealth.

Despite being in jail, the rapper kept releasing albums, such as Conspiracy (2018), Free Ralo (2019), Political Prisoner (2021) and 97 Months (2023).

Ralo spent 3.5 years in prison after the police discovered marijuana in his private jet

Atlanta police arrested rapper Ralo in April 2018 after they reportedly found marijuana worth $1 million on his private jet at the Dekalb-Peachtree Airport in Atlanta. He was subsequently found guilty of six counts, including conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute at least a kilo of marijuana, felony possession of a firearm, and money laundering.

According to court documents studied by XXL, the rapper was sentenced to eight years of federal prison in June 2022, four years after his initial arrest. However, according to a 2022 post on the rapper's Instagram, the judge credited him with four years, as he had already spent that time in prison between 2018 and 2022.

Therefore, he had to additionally serve only four more years. The rapper's team claimed the judge granted him another 1.5 years due to "good time." He was also sentenced to five years of probation after his prison sentence.

“The Judge sentenced Ralo to 8 years in Federal Prison, he was given over 4 years credit time served,” Ralo’s estate posted on his page. “The BOP has also credited him 1 & ½ year for good time."

The rapper was released from prison in November 2023 and served the rest of his sentence at an Atlanta halfway house until June 27, 2024. According to the Britannica Dictionary, a halfway house is a place for those who have recently left prison, psychiatric patients, or victims of substance abuse who aren't deemed fit to live lives on their own yet.

Per the rapper's Instagram post, he was recommended to have an ankle monitor for one year after the halfway house approved his home address. The June 2022 post mentioned that the rapper's team would be trying to bring him back home the next year (2023). He was eventually released from prison then.

Those writing the post also mentioned they would be working to complete his GED or RDAP Drug Program to get another year off of his prison sentence.

The Atlanta rapper's team and attorneys successfully reduced his sentence as he was freed from prison last week. However, he will remain on probation for the next five years per the court's order.

While Ralo served his sentence in prison, rappers like Drake and Meek Mill pleaded to concerned authorities to free him. According to Complex, they wrote a letter to President Joe Biden in 2021 to reduce his sentence as he was serving in prison due to a non-violent crime of possessing marijuana.

