“Reminiscing about the time kdot smoked”- Fans react to Drake's fried rice post at Kendrick Lamar- referenced restaurant

In a recent Instagram story, Drake shared an image of himself enjoying fried rice, which fans quickly connected to the popular Chinese restaurant New Ho King in Toronto. This prompted fans to recall the reference to this restaurant in Kendrick Lamar's diss track Euphoria. The track, which was part of Drake's 6ix God album, includes the lyric,

"I be at New Ho King eating fried rice with a dip sauce and a blammy, crodie."

The post led to various reactions from fans on social media.

One notable tweet from an X user read, "Drake is reminiscing about the time kdot smoked his ahh."

The connection between Drake's post and the iconic lyric did not go unnoticed. The restaurant, New Ho King, has become something of a landmark for fans of both artists. In the aftermath of the diss track, New Ho King saw a significant increase in business.

Many fans began referring to the dish mentioned in the song as "the Kendrick Lamar special." The Compton rapper even went a step further, featuring an image of the fried rice dish on a T-shirt sold during his "Pop Out" concert in Los Angeles.

The Drake and Kendrick Lamar feud

Since their initial collaborations in the early 2010s, Drake and Kendrick Lamar's relationship has fluctuated from friendly competition to outright hostility. The feud resurfaced dramatically in March 2024 when Lamar responded critically to the Canadian rapper's First Person Shooter track, igniting a series of escalating diss tracks between the two.

Initially sparked by Lamar's diss on Like That, accusing the Canadian rapper and J. Cole of overinflating their status in hip-hop, the feud intensified with the Canadian rapper's retaliatory tracks, Push Ups and Taylor Made Freestyle. These tracks took shots at Lamar's stature, and musical style, and even featured controversial AI-generated vocals mimicking Tupac Shakur, which sparked legal threats.

Lamar's response was swift and severe, releasing Euphoria and 6:16 in LA, where he attacked the Canadian rapper's parenting and alleged cosmetic surgeries. The Canadian rapper countered with Family Matters, accusing Lamar of domestic abuse and infidelity, and alleging paternity issues with one of Lamar's children.

The feud reached a boiling point with Lamar's Meet the Grahams, where he accused the Canadian rapper of s*x trafficking and pedophilia, escalating their personal attacks to new heights. Drake's rebuttal, The Heart Part 6, denied Lamar's allegations and suggested Lamar was manipulated with false information about the Canadian rapper's personal life.

As the feud unfolded, critics and fans alike weighed in on social media and through music reviews, with many declaring Lamar the victor for his bold and provocative lyrical attacks. The ongoing saga has captivated the hip-hop community, demonstrating the power of lyrical warfare in the modern music industry.

The climax of the feud coincided with Kendrick Lamar's Juneteenth concert, titled The Pop Out: Ken & Friends, held at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. Lamar used the concert as a platform to debut his diss tracks against the Canadian rapper, including Euphoria and 6:16 in LA, amidst performances of his classic hits and collaborations with Dr. Dre.