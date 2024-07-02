Rick Ross calls out ex Tia Kemp and Drake after their short exchange on IG comments

Rick Ross called out his ex-partner Tia Kemp and Drake after their short exchange on Instagram. On Monday, July 1, 2024, Drizzy welcomed Canada Day in style, sharing clips of him and his friends partying in his home in Toronto, Canada.

Kemp took to the comments section of the post to praise the rapper, sharing a starry-eyed emoji. This prompted the Hotline Bling rapper call her "my goat" (GOAT is a slang term for Greatest Of All Time).

Tia Kemp's comment reacting to the post (Image via Instagram/ @champagnepapi)

Internet personality DJ Akademiks later reposted their exchange on his Instagram, under which Ross commented:

"Pedo vs. granny @champagnepapi"

In his comment, the rapper, who was recently embroiled in a rap feud with Drizzy, alluded to the pedophilia claims made by Lamar in his Drake diss Meet the Grahams.

Ross and Tia dated from 2003 to 2015 and share an 18-year-old son, William Roberts III. They were also involved in a social media beef recently in relation to child support payments.

Rick Ross was attacked by OVO crew at a music festical in Vancouver

Rozay (a.k.a. Rick Ross) celebrated Father's Day by revealing he no longer had to pay child support. An angered Kemp quickly responded by going on a heated tirade against the Aston Martin Music rapper, threatening legal action.

"I heard you was over there talking about the best Father's Day gift you coulda got was sending your last child support payment. You stupid, silly muthaf*cka. I don't give a f*ck about your child support payments, b*tch. And if I want some more, I'll take my a** over to family court and get some while he is going to college."

She went on to slam the rapper's physical appearance, even referencing a rumor that he was taking Ozempic for weight loss.

"You ain't worthy for me sitting in the system and going back and forth to court to drag your big, fat, funky Ozempic-taking a** down."

In a subsequent video, Tia was seen burning a Rick Ross photo in a metal container.

The 6 God rapper and Rozay have a long history of collaboration but clashed around 2015 when Meek Mill signed with Ross's label (at the time Meek and Drizzy were involved in a feud). In a 2017 interview with Rap Up, Ross revealed they reconciled.

However, during his rap feud with Kendrick Lamar, the Hustlin' rapper was caught in the line of fire. The Canadian rapper called out Ross in his diatribe, Push Ups, saying:

"Might take your latest girl and cuff her like Ricky / Can’t believe he’s jumping in, this n*gga turning 50 / Every song that made it on the chart he got from Drizzy/ Spend that lil’ check you got and stay up out my business."

Drake has also referenced allegations that Rick Ross uses Ozempic for weight loss. In his K. Dot diss track Family Matters, Drizzy claimed the latter's obsession with him was a side effect of taking the drug. He rapped:

"What the f*ck I heard Rick drop, n*gga. Talkin' somethin' 'bout a nose job, n*gga / Ozempic got a side effect of jealousy and doctor never told y'all n*ggas."

Ross responded with his diss track Champagne Moments, where he called Drizzy a "white boy" and even claimed he underwent a cosmetic procedure.

On Sunday, June 30, Rick Ross was in Vancouver to perform at the Ignite Music Festival. However, chaos erupted after Drake supporters confronted the hitmaker and his crew for allegedly trying to play Lamar's Not Like Us. The resulting altercation led to Ross getting punched in the face.

As news of the incident spread on social media, eagle-eyed fans found Drake had liked a video of the fight.

Neither Drake nor Tia Kemp have responded to Rick Ross' jab.

