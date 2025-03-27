"Sabrina can't do this btw": Internet divided over Olivia Rodrigo reportedly performing her first-ever sold-out stadium show in Brazil

Olivia Rodrigo hosted her first-ever sold-out stadium concert at Estádio Couto Pereira in Curitiba, Brazil, on March 26, 2025. The singer hosted the concert as a part of her GUTS world tour to promote her album of the same name.

After Rodrigo hosted her concert, videos of her sold-out stadium show went viral. The singer performed multiple hits from her Guts album, including Happier, Obsessed, Vampire, and Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl.

Fans had mixed reactions to the concert's sold-out status. While many considered it remarkable, others felt it was nothing special. One X user specifically compared Olivia Rodrigo to Sabrina Carpenter and wrote:

"Sabrina cant do this btw."

"First and probably last," a fan alleged.

"Meh, nothing special," another user remarked.

"They go to see anyone in brazil," another netizen added.

Meanwhile, some fans were happy about Rodrigo's achievement:

"Olivia performing "drivers license" in the rain at a sold-out stadium?? Bro, this is literally movie vibes 😭✨ She went from heartbreak anthems in my bedroom to rockstar era real quick, love this for her fr," a fan commented.

"She’s only two albums in, and already at this level?? Insane," another person chimed in.

"Olivia world domination era is fully activated," another X user wrote.

Olivia Rodrigo performed No Doubt's classic track Don't Speak at Lollapalooza Chile

Olivia Rodrigo Sold-Out GUTS World Tour - New York – Madison Square Garden - Source: Getty

Olivia Rodrigo also made headlines with her performance at the Lollapalooza festival in Chile, where she took the stage on March 21. The singer surprised fans by performing a cover of the mid-'90s hit song, Don't Speak by No Doubt. Ahead of her performance of the track, Rodrigo addressed the crowd and said:

“This next one is one of my favorite songs that I didn’t write. I’m very jealous of the people who wrote it, because I think it’s amazing. If you know it, sing along.”

Don't Speak belonged to the rock band No Doubt's third studio album, Tragic Kingdom, and was a major hit upon release in 1995.

Olivia Rodrigo is known to be a big admirer of the rock band, as this is not the first time she has performed one of their tracks in a public arena. During her 2022 North American Sour tour to promote her debut studio album, Sour, she performed No Doubt's anthem, Just A Girl.

At that time, Olivia Rodrigo revealed to the crowd that she is a massive Gwen Stefani fan and had met her during Met Gala that year.

“Anyone that knows me knows that I am the biggest Gwen Stefani fan in the world. I got to talk to her for a while, and she’s just the coolest human in the world. I love her music so much and I wanted to play this song for you guys tonight.”

Moreover, No Doubt invited Rodrigo to perform their track Bathwater during their 2024 Coachella reunion.

Apart from Don't Speak, Olivia Rodrigo also entertained the crowd with some of her other hits, including Driver's License, Vampire, and Bad Idea Right?. While the latter two songs belong to her second studio album GUTS, Driver's License was a major hit during the initial days of her career and helped her shoot to fame as a part of her first studio album, SOUR.

Driver's License was the lead single from SOUR and topped the Billboard Hot 100, making Rodrigo the youngest artist to debut at number one on the chart. The pop star also won Best Pop Solo Performance for the track at the Grammys, where it received nominations for Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

