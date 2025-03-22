"She wanna be Sabrina so bad" — Internet reacts to Olivia Rodrigo's red leotard bodysuit during her performance at Lollapalooza Chile

Deja Vu singer Olivia Rodrigo headlined the Chile edition of Lollapalooza on March 21, 2025, which was held at Parque Bicentenario de Cerrillos in Santiago. In addition to singing her popular tracks like Drivers License, Bad Idea Right?, and Vampire, Rodrigo also told the crowd:

“I came here first because I wanted to see you guys so badly.”

However, it wasn't her set or her audience interaction that made the headlines but rather her red leotard bodysuit that got internet users talking.

Netizens took to X to express their opinions on Olivia Rodrigo's styling at Lollapalooza Chile wherein an X user commented,

"She wanna be Sabrina so bad" the X user tweeted.

"Is she mimicking Sabrina Carpenter or what?" an X user commented.

"Is it just me or did he mimic Taylor Swift??" another X user mentioned.

"She looks terrible" an internet user stated.

On the other hand, fans of the singer complimented her styling for the music festival's Chile edition:

"Olivia Rodrigo is absolutely slaying at Lollapalooza Chile." an internet user said.

"Olivia always knows how to serve a look, and her Lollapalooza Chile outfit was stunning!" a netizen remarked.

"Olivia Rodrigo’s appearance at Lollapalooza Chile blends style, confidence, and effortless charm. When the stage lights hit just right, it’s more than music—it’s a moment." another netizen mentioned.

What was Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter's alleged feud about? Details explored as the two hug it out at the Grammys

The 67th Grammy Awards ceremony held on February 3, 2025, witnessed Olivia Rodrigo walking over to Sabrina Carpenter's table where the two hugged it out and chatted closely together. A video of the 2 singers embracing each other went viral on the internet, given that there was an alleged feud between Rodrigo and Carpenter over Joshua Bassett.

The controversy stemmed from Rodrigo's 2021 track drivers license wherein she addresses the situation of an ex moving on with a 'blonde girl' which many speculated was a reference to the singer's former co-star Joshua Bassett while the blonde girl seemingly referred to Sabrina Carpenter. Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett worked together on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Carpenter and Bassett first sparked relationship rumors in 2020 and Rodrigo's track was followed by Sabrina Carpenter's Skin where she sings she sings:

“Maybe we could’ve been friends / If I met you in another life,”

Sabrina Carpenter's track was praised by Joshua Bassett citing that it was stuck in his head. Additionally, Olivia Rodrigo commented on the rumors of her track being a reference to Carpenter in a February 2021 interview with Variety:

“I think we’ve met once or twice in passing, but I’ve never had a conversation with her. I don’t think I could write a song that was meaningful or emotional about somebody that I don’t know.” Rodrigo said

The singer added:

“I don’t really subscribe to hating other women because of boys. I think that’s so stupid, and I really resent that narrative that was being tossed around.”

In other news, Rodrigo introduced Chappell Roan at the 2025 Grammy Awards before the singer's debut performance and was also nominated in the 'Best Song Written for Visual Media' category at the event.

