“Said South side we outside”: 50 Cent reacts to Diddy reportedly surviving a knife attack in prison

Sean &quot;Diddy&quot; Combs' friend, Charlucci Finney, has reported that the rapper woke up with a knife aimed near his throat in prison. Combs is currently serving his 50-month sentence in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.Combs was convicted on two charges of transportation for prostitution in July this year and sentenced to 50 months in prison on October 3. On October 22, his friend, Charlucci Finney, gave an interview with the Daily Mail, claiming that an inmate allegedly put a knife to the rapper's neck while he was sleeping. He said:&quot;He woke up with a knife to his throat. I don't know whether he fought him off or the guards came, I just know that it happened.&quot;&quot;If this guy had wanted to harm him, Sean would have been harmed. It would only take a second to cut his throat with a weapon and kill him. It was probably a way to say: 'Next time you ain't gonna be so lucky'. Everything is intimidation. But with Sean it won't work. Sean is from Harlem,&quot; Finney added.50 Cent, who has been a fierce rival of Diddy, has reacted to this news via a post on his Instagram account on October 22. He shared a screenshot of the story, writing in the caption:&quot;😟is he snitching now, 🥲they put a knife 🔪 to is Neck and said South Side we out side. LOL @50centaction&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMeanwhile, Diddy's lawyers also claimed an alleged threat to their client in prison during his trial. Attorney Brian Steel had said in court that a guard had to stop an inmate, who was wielding a shiv, from reaching the rapper. Also Read: Perez Hilton claims commuting Diddy's sentence would be &quot;the literal worst decision&quot; of Trump amid reports of POTUS considering a pardonDiddy's lawyers request for a transfer to a safer prison: Reports2018 Fox Network Upfront (Image Source: Getty)As per the aforementioned Daily Mail report, the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn is known for violence and other notorious activities. Hence, Sean Combs' team has urged the court to transfer him to a low-security facility within the Federal Bureau of Prisons.Meanwhile, Charlucci Finney also spoke about how he is worried about his friend, saying:&quot;Sean has kept a lot of this stuff to himself because he doesn't want to worry his family. But if you're in jail and you've been charged with anything sexual it's not a good place to be. The prisoners take it personal. They look at it like, it could have been my mom, my auntie, my daughter. They try to get what they call prison justice.&quot;&quot;And you have to understand, we are not talking about a regular person. We're talking about Diddy.&quot;Meanwhile, as per a report by TMZ, published on October 20, the US President Donald Trump could look to commute Combs' sentence completely. He had confirmed in an interview earlier this month that the rapper had asked him for a pardon, saying:&quot;I have had a lot of people ask me for pardons. I call him Puff Daddy, he has asked me for a pardon.&quot;Diddy's lawyers have also confirmed that they have reached out to Trump for a potential pardon. Also Read: How many years has Diddy been sentenced to? Donald Trump reportedly considering commuting the rapper’s sentence