How many years has Diddy been sentenced to? Donald Trump reportedly considering commuting the rapper’s sentence 

As per a report by TMZ, US President Donald Trump is considering community Sean "Diddy" Combs' sentence. He could complete the process of letting the rapper free as early as the end of this week.
Combs was arrested in September 2024 with charges of alleged prostitution, and sex trafficking. On July 2, 2025, he was convicted of two charges of transportation for prostitution but he was acquitted on the racketeering and sex trafficking charges. On October 3, Diddy was sentenced to 50 months in prison.
Judge Arun Subramanian added five years of supervised release and a $50,000 fine. Combs has been in prison since September 2024, and the 13 months since then will be credited into his 50-month sentence.
However, he could be released earlier. As per TMZ, Donald Trump is considering commuting the rapper's sentence. While many officials in the White House have urged him not to do it, a source told the outlet:
"Trump will do what he wants."
Trump, notably, commuted an 87-month sentence of ex-Congressman, George Santos, on October 17. Santos was sentenced for wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.
Diddy had previously urged Donald Trump for a pardon
Donald Trump had confirmed earlier this month that Sean Combs had asked him for a pardon. In an interview with CNN on October 6, he said:
"I have had a lot of people ask me for pardons. I call him Puff Daddy, he has asked me for a pardon."
Meanwhile, Diddy's attorney team also confirmed in August this year that they had asked the US President for a potential pardon even before the sentencing. Attorney Nicole Westmoreland told CNN on August 5:
“It’s my understanding that we’ve reached out and had conversations in reference to a pardon.”
In an interview with Newsmax, released on August 2, Donald Trump had suggested that giving Combs a pardon is "more difficult to do". He said that the rapper was 'hostile' during his presidential election, and said:
“I was very friendly with him, I got along with him great and he seemed like a nice guy. I didn’t know him well. But when I ran for office, he was very hostile.”
Diddy's lawyers slammed the court for his 50-month sentence
Following the sentencing on October 3, Sean Combs' lawyer Marc Agnifilo slammed Judge Arun Subramanian's decision. He claimed that the sentence is "inconsistent" with jury's conviction, saying:
"We think that's just absolutely inconsistent with the jury's verdict. I mean, the jury's verdict was resoundingly clear. There was no sex trafficking, there was no racketeering. Everything was consensual, everything was adult, which is why he was convicted only of the prostitution offence."
"What we feel happened today was that the judge acted as a 13th juror - one that we did not choose, and that he second guessed the jury's verdict," he added.
Diddy's team has now filed an appeal against his 50-month sentence. They served a notice at the Federal District Court of New York on Monday, October 20.
