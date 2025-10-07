Get Out of here”: 50 Cent takes shots at Diddy after Trump reveals he asked for a pardon following 50 month prison sentencing 

50 Cent has taken a dig at Sean "Diddy" Combs after Donald Trump revealed that the rapper asked him for a pardon. Combs received a 50-month prison sentence on October 3, 2025, after being found guilty on two charges related to prostitution.

In an interview with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on Monday, October 6, the US President Donald Trump confirmed that Combs asked him for a pardon. He said:

"I have had a lot of people ask me for pardons. I call him Puff Daddy, he has asked me for a pardon."

Later in the day, 50 Cent uploaded a screenshot and a clip of Trump mentioning Diddy asking for a pardon, and wrote in the caption:

"Man you can’t get No pardon running ya mouth like that! LOL Get Out of here 😆"

50 Cent's Instagram post taking a dig Sean Combs (Image Source: Instagram/@50cent)

50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, has never shied away from slamming Combs, and it continued during his trial earlier this year as well. Moreover, after the latter's sentencing was complete, Fifty shared a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account, writing:

"Hey to whoever was booking Diddy for speaking engagement. I heard he won’t be able to make it, I’m available!"

Diddy's team confirm that they asked for pardon from Donald Trump

2018 Fox Network Upfront (Image Source: Getty)

In an interview with CNN on August 5, 2025, Sean Combs' attorney, Nicole Westmoreland, said that they reached out to Donald Trump for a potential pardon. She said:

“It’s my understanding that we’ve reached out and had conversations in reference to a pardon.”

However, in an interview with Newsmax, published on August 2, 2025, Trump had suggested that he would not give Diddy a pardon. He suggested that the rapper was "hostile" during his presidential campaign, saying:

“I was very friendly with him, I got along with him great and he seemed like a nice guy. I didn’t know him well. But when I ran for office, he was very hostile.”

The US President added that this makes pardoning the rapper “more difficult to do.”

Suge Knight says Diddy's sentence was lenient, alleges he has "powerful ties"

Suge Knight, who is currently in prison, shared his thoughts on Combs' sentence in an interview with The Art Of Dialogue on October 5. The latter was notably allowed to speak in court before his sentencing on October 3, and even write a letter to Judge Arun Subramanian.

Knight, meanwhile, was sentenced to 28 years in prison for a hit-and-run case from 2015. Referencing his own trial, Knight said:

"I wasn’t allowed to speak, I wasn’t allowed to do nothing."

He added:

"Like I said before, Puffy has strong ties with the government, with the feds. And anybody else would have been cooked, done."

Knight also accused Combs' team of trying to use the situation to gain sympathy and run publicity for him. Recently, there have been videos on social media depicting the rapper's contributions and achievements in the music industry.

