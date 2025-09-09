Why did Diddy and 2Pac feud? Beef explored as Keefe D alleges Sean Combs placed a $1 million bounty to kill the rapper 

Keefe D has reportedly claimed that Sean "Diddy" Combs placed a $1 million bounty to kill 2Pac. Keefe D, whose real name is Duane Keith Davis, has been charged with the murder of the rapper.

2Pac, whose real name was Tupac Amaru Shakur, was murdered in a drive-by shooting in September 1996. Following a fight with a rival gang member, he was shot in a car and died six days later on September 13. Davis was charged with murder in 2023.

However, in a report published by USA Today on September 8, Davis claimed that Sean Combs allegedly placed a $1 million bounty against Tupac. This allegation stems from the beef between the two rappers in the 1990s.

Sean Combs founded Bad Boy Records, the East Coast's answer to the West Coast's Death Row Records. Shakur, notably, was not part of these labels back then. Combs had brought in Biggie Smalls, whose real name was Christopher Wallace, to Bad Boy Records.

Notably, Smalls was a friend of Shakur. In November 1994, Tupac was dropped by Quad Studios and was later shot multiple times in a hotel lobby. As Smalls and Combs arrived at the scene, Shakur suspected Bad Boy Records of attacking him.

After recovering, 2Pac joined Death Row Records, and the rivalry between him and Diddy grew even more. They took digs at each other in diss tracks while the violence between the two labels grew.

Ultimately, 2Pac was killed in September 1996.

More about claims that Diddy allegedly paid to get 2Pac killed

REVOLT And AT&T Summit - (Image Source: Getty)

This isn't the first time Sean Combs has been named in relation to 2Pac's murder. There have been multiple instances where he has allegedly referenced making the bounty and even bragging about it.

As per the previously mentioned USA Today report, Combs has also been accused of buying the Cadillac, which was used in the drive-by shooting. This has been mentioned in police records from a civil lawsuit against Diddy.

Moreover, a male escort named Otis, who has accused Combs of sexual assault, also claimed that he referenced Shakur's death once. Combs allegedly told Otis (via Hot New Hip Hop):

“You better not say a word to anybody about this. Did you hear me? . . . I’m not (expletive) playing with you. If I can get Pac hit, what the (expletive) do you think can happen to you?”

Moreover, in a previous civil lawsuit against Combs, former Bad Boy chief Kirk Burrowes claimed that he,

“witnessed instances in which Combs expressed paranoia and frustration over Shakur's success, indicating a deep-seated need to diminish his rival's influence.”

He further added in the lawsuit,

“Combs allegedly made statements to insiders suggesting that Shakur's presence in the industry threatened his legacy, leading him to take increasingly aggressive measures to overshadow and eliminate competition."

Diddy, meanwhile, is currently also facing numerous other cases. In July, he was convicted on two prostitution charges but acquitted on racketeering and sex trafficking counts. His sentencing will take place in October this year, where he could potentially get up to 20 years in prison.

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More