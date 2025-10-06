“Puffy has strong ties with the government”: Suge Knight slams Diddy’s sentencing, claims its “the deal of the centuries”

Suge Knight has opened up on Sean "Diddy" Combs' 50-month prison sentence. He believes the rapper got a lenient sentencing and also slammed his team for trying to gain sympathy.

On October 3, 2025, Judge Arun Subramanian sentenced Combs to 50 months in prison for transporting individuals across state lines for prostitution. This includes the time he has already spent in prison since his arrest in September 2024.

Diddy's long-term rival, Suge Knight, however, has claimed in an interview on The Art Of Dialogue, released on October 5, that this sentence is too lenient. He referenced his own hit-and-run case from 2015, where he was sentenced to 28 years in prison. Speaking from prison, Knight said:

"I wasn’t allowed to speak, I wasn’t allowed to do nothing."

Combs was allowed to send a letter to Judge Arun Subramanian and also speak in court before his sentencing. Knight added:

"Like I said before, Puffy has strong ties with the government, with the feds. And anybody else would have been cooked, done."

He labeled it as "the deal of the centuries."

Knight also slammed Combs' team for trying to gain sympathy and run publicity for the rapper with videos and posts highlighting his achievements and contributions. He said:

"I mean, that’s the first time in history that a person's going to get a sentence and they can actually put on a campaign like they running for the president of the United States. Where they can show videos and pretty much everything. Only thing I was waiting on was the fact that I was waiting on him to bring out the DJ and start playing music and let him do what he do best. Dance and shake that a** and end up with no time."

Combs was arrested in September 2024 after a lawsuit was filed against him by Cassie Ventura in 2023. He faced numerous charges of alleged assault, racketeering, and prostitution. However, he was found guilty on two counts of prostitution-related charges.

When Suge Knight claimed that Diddy's peers are "scared" to speak about his case

REVOLT And AT&T Summit - (Image Source: Getty)

In an interview on the iHeartRadio podcast with host Aubrey O'Day, released on June 16, Suge Knight spoke about the silence from Diddy's peers about his case. As caught by Billboard, he said that the likes of Mary J. Blige, Ma$e, and Faith Evans haven't spoken up as they are 'scared' of losing business.

Knight claimed:

“The reason why they’re so silent is this: They are so scared. They are slaves. These people are slaves to these people. They’re not scared of the guns and the knives. They’re not scared of the streets. They’re scared of the people in the suites.”

Meanwhile, Diddy was sentenced on counts of prostitution but acquitted on charges related to sex trafficking and racketeering. While announcing his sentence on October 3, 2025, Judge Arun Subramanian asserted:

“A substantial sentence must be given to send a message to abusers and victims alike that abuse against women is met with real accountability," the judge said.

The rapper reportedly also received a five-year supervised release after his 50 months are over, along with a $500,000 fine.

