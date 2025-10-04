How long is Diddy sentenced for? Exploring prison terms after rapper’s conviction over prostitution-related charges

On October 3, 2025, music mogul Sean &quot;Diddy&quot; Combs was sentenced to prison after a jury found him guilty on two charges related to prostitution on July 2 this year. On Friday, Diddy was sentenced to 50 months in prison in federal court in New York City.The rapper was arrested in September last year and has already spent 13 months behind bars. This period will be credited in the pronounced sentence. Judge Subramanian also imposed a $500,000 fine.According to The New York Times, the judge also ordered five years of supervised release following the completion of Diddy’s prison term. Additionally, the court ordered that any property &quot;used or intended to be used&quot; in committing or facilitating &quot;the offenses&quot; of conviction be forfeited.The prosecution demanded an 11-year and three-month sentence, whereas the defense asked for a 14-month sentence. Judge Arun Subramanian said that while the prosecution's demand was &quot;not reasonable,&quot; he called the defense-requested sentence not sufficient given the seriousness of the offense. He added that a substantial sentence was needed.&quot;To send a message to abusers and victims alike that exploitation and violence against women is met with real accountability,&quot; the judge said.In September 2024, the prosecution pressed s*x trafficking and racketeering charges, among others. Combs did not plead guilty, and a weeks-long trial started in May 2025.After hearing from more than 30 witnesses, including the rapper's former girlfriends, Cassie Ventura and Jane (pseudonym), the jury found Combs guilty on two counts of prostitution-related charges on July 2, 2025. While denying him bail after conviction, the court scheduled the sentencing for October 3.What did Judge Subramanian say before delivering a prison sentence to Diddy?FearBuck @FearedBuckLINK“A history of good works can't wash away the record in this case. You abused these women. You used that abuse to get your way, freak offs and hotel nights. The evidence of the abuse is massive” Judge Arun Subramanian on Diddy during sentencingAccording to CBS, Diddy apologized to his former girlfriends, Cassie Ventura and Jane. He acknowledged his &quot;domestic violence&quot; and said he was &quot;sick on drugs&quot; and &quot;out of control.&quot; Diddy said he had been &quot;humbled&quot; and urged the judge to give him a second chance.Per the New York Times, after listening to Combs and arguments from the prosecution and the defense. Judge Subramanian said that prostitution-related convictions were &quot;serious offenses that irreparably harmed two women.&quot; He further added that Combs was more than a person who takes prostitution services.&quot;You were no john. You were more than that, even if your currency was satisfying your sexual desires instead of money,&quot; the judge said.Referring to the evidence presented in the court during the trial, the judge said,&quot;This was subjugation, and it drove both Ms. Ventura and Jane to thoughts of ending their lives.”The court was shown a video on the life of Diddy, showing his philanthropic work. The judge noted Combs’ success as a &quot;self-made artist&quot; and his efforts in uplifting communities, but stressed that these factors could not overshadow the seriousness of his offenses.&quot;A history of good works can’t wash away the record in this case, which shows that you abused the power and control over the lives of women who you professed to love.&quot;𝕏 🕵🏻‍♀️🦋L̤̮E̤̮G̤̮🅰️C̤̮Y̤̮🦋🕵🏻‍♀️ 𝕏 @iamlegacy23LINKJudge Subramanian to #Diddy “ I want you to understand, Mr. Combs, you are not being sentenced for acquitted conduct. But under 3553 I must consider many things... Mr. Combs, you are a self-made artist who has inspired community of color. We saw the video. The Free Game courseArun Subramanian noted that while Diddy apologized to Cassie Ventura and Jane, the court still had apprehensions about repeating such crimes.“The court is not assured that if released, these crimes will not be committed again,” the judge said.According to CNN, Combs' defense lawyer Brian Steel condemned the ruling and called it &quot;un-American.&quot; He alleged that the defendant was sentenced for actions the jury had not found him guilty of.