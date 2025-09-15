Why is Diddy suing NBC? Rapper alleges the company rushed his documentary to overtake competitors in $100 million defamation lawsuit 

Sean “Diddy” Combs is pursuing a $100 million defamation lawsuit against NBCUniversal and Peacock over the documentary Diddy: The Making Of A Bad Boy, according to HotNewHipHop on September 13, 2025. The lawsuit alleges that the documentary falsely linked him to sex trafficking of minors, extortion via hidden cameras, and other criminal allegations without evidence.The complaint also claims that producers at Ample Entertainment, who worked on the film, knowingly accelerated production to beat competitors. The rapper’s legal team cited a reported statement from Ample cofounder Ari Mark to The Hollywood Reporter emphasizing the need to be “fast” and “distinct,” which attorneys argued proves ratings and competition took precedence over accuracy. Mark reportedly said,&quot;It's really competitive and I think that is why it wasn't enough to be fast, it was also necessary to be distinct. There's no time and this was an extremely fast turnaround.&quot;Diddy documentary accused of misrepresenting civil lawsuits and past allegationsThe lawsuit follows the federal conviction of Diddy &quot;Puff Daddy&quot; on the charges of transportation to engage in prostitution, for which he faces sentencing on October 3, 2025. He was acquitted on separate sex trafficking and racketeering charges earlier this year.HotNewHipHop reported that Puff’s legal team specifically disputed how The Making Of A Bad Boy presented civil lawsuits, including one involving Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones. The film allegedly implied sexual activity with minors, which is an allegation that has been challenged by others already. Attorneys also challenged lawyer Ariel Mitchell’s claims of extortion involving alleged “sex tapes,” saying there is no evidence to support such accusations.Diddy is seen arriving at Global Radio on November 8, 2023, in London, United Kingdom (Image via Getty)The documentary additionally referenced past allegations resurfacing in separate civil cases, including claims that the rapper ordered a $1 million hit on rapper 2Pac, as reported by AllNewHip The rapper has repeatedly denied any involvement in 2Pac’s 1996 death and has not been charged in connection with the case. His lawyers have dismissed related lawsuits, such as one from former Bad Boy president Kirk Burrowes, as “frivolous” attempts to exploit rumors.The $100 million lawsuit comes amid a series of legal challenges for Diddy. In February 2025, male escort Steve Otis filed a civil lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault and alleging that Diddy referenced ordering the 2Pac hit during the incident. The Diddy Docket @diddydocketLINKIn the matter of Doe v. Combs (the one with Cowboys4Angels),Steve Otis officially enters the chat in his amended complaint filed under his real name.👇The rapper's attorney, Erica Wolff, told USA Today that the not-guilty verdicts on sex trafficking and racketeering charges undermine the credibility of these civil cases, calling them extortion attempts to get paid from an &quot;innocent man.&quot; Wolff reportedly said,&quot;Mr. Combs’s acquittal on the trafficking and RICO charges proves what we have been saying about the civil cases since day one: they are all fabricated attempts to extort windfall payments from an innocent man.&quot;While acquitted on major charges, Sean Combs was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution and faces up to 20 years in prison. Prosecutors have recommended a four-year sentence, with final sentencing scheduled for October 3. Meanwhile, Keefe D, the man accusing Diddy of placing the $1 million hit on 2Pac, will face trial for the rapper’s murder in February 2026.