  • home icon
  • Music
  • Why is Diddy suing NBC? Rapper alleges the company rushed his documentary to overtake competitors in $100 million defamation lawsuit 

Why is Diddy suing NBC? Rapper alleges the company rushed his documentary to overtake competitors in $100 million defamation lawsuit 

By Devangee
Modified Sep 15, 2025 03:27 GMT
77th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals - Source: Getty
Diddy at the 77th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals (Image via Getty)

Sean “Diddy” Combs is pursuing a $100 million defamation lawsuit against NBCUniversal and Peacock over the documentary Diddy: The Making Of A Bad Boy, according to HotNewHipHop on September 13, 2025. The lawsuit alleges that the documentary falsely linked him to sex trafficking of minors, extortion via hidden cameras, and other criminal allegations without evidence.

Ad

The complaint also claims that producers at Ample Entertainment, who worked on the film, knowingly accelerated production to beat competitors. The rapper’s legal team cited a reported statement from Ample cofounder Ari Mark to The Hollywood Reporter emphasizing the need to be “fast” and “distinct,” which attorneys argued proves ratings and competition took precedence over accuracy. Mark reportedly said,

"It's really competitive and I think that is why it wasn't enough to be fast, it was also necessary to be distinct. There's no time and this was an extremely fast turnaround."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Diddy documentary accused of misrepresenting civil lawsuits and past allegations

The lawsuit follows the federal conviction of Diddy "Puff Daddy" on the charges of transportation to engage in prostitution, for which he faces sentencing on October 3, 2025. He was acquitted on separate sex trafficking and racketeering charges earlier this year.

HotNewHipHop reported that Puff’s legal team specifically disputed how The Making Of A Bad Boy presented civil lawsuits, including one involving Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones.

Ad

The film allegedly implied sexual activity with minors, which is an allegation that has been challenged by others already. Attorneys also challenged lawyer Ariel Mitchell’s claims of extortion involving alleged “sex tapes,” saying there is no evidence to support such accusations.

Diddy is seen arriving at Global Radio on November 8, 2023, in London, United Kingdom (Image via Getty)
Diddy is seen arriving at Global Radio on November 8, 2023, in London, United Kingdom (Image via Getty)

The documentary additionally referenced past allegations resurfacing in separate civil cases, including claims that the rapper ordered a $1 million hit on rapper 2Pac, as reported by AllNewHip

Ad

The rapper has repeatedly denied any involvement in 2Pac’s 1996 death and has not been charged in connection with the case. His lawyers have dismissed related lawsuits, such as one from former Bad Boy president Kirk Burrowes, as “frivolous” attempts to exploit rumors.

The $100 million lawsuit comes amid a series of legal challenges for Diddy. In February 2025, male escort Steve Otis filed a civil lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault and alleging that Diddy referenced ordering the 2Pac hit during the incident.

Ad
Ad

The rapper's attorney, Erica Wolff, told USA Today that the not-guilty verdicts on sex trafficking and racketeering charges undermine the credibility of these civil cases, calling them extortion attempts to get paid from an "innocent man." Wolff reportedly said,

"Mr. Combs’s acquittal on the trafficking and RICO charges proves what we have been saying about the civil cases since day one: they are all fabricated attempts to extort windfall payments from an innocent man."

While acquitted on major charges, Sean Combs was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution and faces up to 20 years in prison. Prosecutors have recommended a four-year sentence, with final sentencing scheduled for October 3. Meanwhile, Keefe D, the man accusing Diddy of placing the $1 million hit on 2Pac, will face trial for the rapper’s murder in February 2026.

About the author
Devangee

Devangee

Devangee Halder is a Food and Pop culture writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master's Degree in International Studies. A bibliophile and foodie, her academic background, with the intersection of history and cultural studies, has deepened her love for reading and writing.

With over a year of experience, including an internship at Indian Express, which she landed through correspondence with editor Raj Kumar Jha, she transitioned into her current role at this company.

When not working, she enjoys cooking and reading, alongside her newfound interest in weightlifting. Among her favorite personalities are Sarah Todd and Vikas Khanna, and she admires the late chef Jock Zonfrillo for his work on indigenous food habits and ingredients.

Know More
Edited by Devangee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications