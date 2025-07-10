Diddy will be released in October as "no one has received years in federal prison for simple pr*stitution," says ex-federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani

Former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani recently predicted that rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs might be released with "time served" during his sentencing hearing, claiming that "no one has received years in federal prison for simple pr*stitution."

The rapper's sentencing is scheduled for October 3, 2025, after he was convicted of two counts of "transportation to engage in pr*stitution" while being acquitted of s*x trafficking and racketeering conspiracy.

For the uninitiated, "time served" is a colloquial legal term used when a defendant's sentence is completely satisfied with the time they spent in prison awaiting their trial and sentencing. On such occasions, the judge can declare the sentence as "time served" (meaning the imposed sentence is equivalent to the time spent in prison), and the defendant is released.

Following his arrest in mid-September 2024, Diddy has been incarcerated at the Metropolitan Detention Centre before, during, and after his trial. He would have spent a little over a year in prison till his sentencing hearing.

On June 9, 2025, Neama Rahmani took to his X account to voice his opinions about Diddy's impending sentencing. The former prosecutor added that he may "end up being right" about Diddy being released with "time served," mentioning that Judge Arun Subramanian recently asked the prosecution and defense to submit "data on sentences" concerning previous defendants convicted of pr*stitution.

Additionally, the ex-federal prosecutor theorized that this move might bode well for the defense team, writing:

"The judge is now asking about sentences for other Johns in prostitution cases. I can safely say that no one has received years in federal prison for simple pr*stitution. Judges are supposed to avoid unwarranted sentencing disparities. This is a very good development for the defense. Maybe Diddy will get time served at his October sentencing, like I said he should."

Neama Rahmani @NeamaRahmani LINK I may end up being right after all. After surprisingly detaining Diddy without bail despite him only being convicted of prostitution (I thought he should be released pending sentencing), Judge Subramanian today ordered the prosecution and defense for “data on sentences” when (1) someone was only convicted of prostitution, or (2) their base offense level was 14, criminal history category I. That is my nerdy, lawyer way of saying the judge is now asking about sentences for other Johns in prostitution cases. I can safely say that no one has received years in federal prison for simple prostitution. Judges are supposed to avoid unwarranted sentencing disparities. This is a very good development for the defense. Maybe Diddy will get time served at his October sentencing, like I said he should.

Diddy faces a maximum 20-year sentence

Sean Combs faces a maximum of 20 years for two counts of "transportation to engage in pr*stitution." On July 2, 2025, the rapper was found guilty of transporting former girlfriends, Cassie Ventura and Jane, and male escorts across state lines to engage in commercial s*x acts, also known as "freak offs" or "hotel nights."

According to The New York Times, the prosecution will reportedly push for a minimum sentence of 51 to 63 months (four to five years) based on federal sentencing guidelines. Meanwhile, the defense has estimated a 21 to 27-month sentence (around 2 years), using the same guidelines.

Following his partial acquittal, Combs was denied bail, with Judge Arun Subramanian reminding lead defense attorney Marc Agnifilo that he "full-throatedly … told the jury that there was violence here. And domestic violence is violence. And you said this is a case that did involve violence."

According to CNN, Combs reportedly returned to the Metropolitan Detention Centre after the verdict, where he received an ovation from other inmates.

Diddy's eight-week trial lasted between May 5 and July 2, 2025. The prosecution presented 34 witnesses to make their case, while the defense did not call any witnesses to the stand during their case.

The rapper's legal troubles began after Cassie Ventura filed a lawsuit against him in 2023, accusing him of r*pe, assault, and abuse during their 10-year-long relationship. The lawsuit was reportedly settled for $20 million a day after it was filed, with Ventura revealing the settlement amount during her testimony.

Aside from his criminal trial, Diddy also faces dozens of civil lawsuits accusing him of s*xual abuse and r*pe, among other allegations.

About the author Juhi Marzia With a strong love for the English language cultivated from a childhood filled with reading, Juhi aims to take her readers on a literary journey with every word she writes.



When she's not busy putting her pen to paper, Juhi can be found indulging in her hobbies, such as embroidering and crocheting, while binge-watching TV shows. Know More