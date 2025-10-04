Cassie Ventura’s lawyer breaks silence after Diddy's sentencing, claims “nothing can undo the trauma” caused by rapper

Cassie Ventura's legal team issued a statement following Diddy's sentencing on Friday to 50 months in prison. On October 3, 2025, federal judge Arun Subramanian pronounced the sentence after the record producer was convicted on two counts of prostitution-related charges in July. However, he was acquitted of more serious charges of s*x trafficking and racketeering.Diddy's former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, was the prosecution's star witness and testified for four days in May. She gave a graphic description of the alleged violence and &quot;freak-offs&quot; she had encountered when she was in a relationship with Combs. As the sentence was announced on Friday, Ventura's lawyer Doug Wigdor issued a statement, which read:“While nothing can undo the trauma caused by Combs, the sentence imposed today recognizes the impact of the serious offenses he committed. We are confident that with the support of her family and friends, Ms. Ventura will continue healing, knowing that her bravery and fortitude have been an inspiration to so many.”During the trial, earlier this year, the court was shown videos of &quot;freak-offs&quot; and CCTV footage from 2016, in which the rapper could be seen hitting Cassie Ventura. Before sentencing, Diddy apologized to Ventura as well as his other ex-girlfriend, who testified under the pseudonym Jane.According to CNN, on Friday, Judge Subramanian said &quot;a substantial sentence&quot; was needed and noted that Diddy's offenses &quot;irreparably harmed two women.&quot;“A substantial sentence must be given to send a message to abusers and victims alike that abuse against women is met with real accountability,&quot; the judge said.Cassie Ventura expressed fear of Diddy in a letter to the judge before sentencingErik Uebelacker @UebeyLINK“If there is one thing I have learned from this experience, it is that victims and survivors will never be safe.” Cassie Ventura writes to a federal judge in support of the feds’ 11-year sentence recommendation for Diddy. cc @CourthouseNewsBefore the sentencing, Cassie Ventura wrote a letter to the judge asking for &quot;justice and accountability.&quot; As per the letter shared by TMZ on September 30, the rapper's former girlfriend wrote that she hoped the decision would take into account &quot;the truths&quot; that the jury had &quot;failed to see.&quot; Expressing her fear of Diddy walking free, she wrote:&quot;My worries that Sean Combs or his associates will come after me and my family is my reality. I have in fact moved my family out of the New York area and am keeping as private and quiet as I possibly can because I am so scared that if he walks free, his first actions will be swift retribution towards me and others who spoke up about his abuse at trial.&quot;Cassie Ventura emphasized that she testified for four days at a time when she was nine months pregnant. She added that she narrated the &quot;most traumatic and horrifying chapter&quot; of her life in front of a &quot;packed courtroom.&quot; In her letter, the singer-model also reminded the judge of the footage from 2016 in which Diddy was seen hitting her in a hotel lobby.&quot;The entire courtroom watched actual footage of Combs kicking and beating me as I tried to run away from a freak-off in 2016. People watched this footage dozens of times, seeing my body thrown to the ground, my hands over my head, curled into a fetal position to shield me from the worst blows,&quot; Ventura wrote.Combs' lawyers had described him as a &quot;changed man.&quot; However, Cassie Ventura disputed the claim, saying that Diddy had &quot;no interest in changing.&quot;&quot;I know that who he was to me—the manipulator, the aggressor, the abuser, the trafficker—is who he is as a human. He has no interest in changing or becoming better,&quot; she added.🧑‍⚖️ The Diddy Docket @diddydocketLINKIn the matter of USA v. Combs, Cassie Ventura: While the jury did not seem to understand or believe that I engaged in freak offs because of the force and coercion the defendant used against me, I know that is the truth, and his sentence should reflect the reality of the evidenceConcluding her letter, Cassie Ventura wrote that the sentence should reflect the &quot;reality of the evidence&quot; and her &quot;lived experience as a victim.&quot;Along with the 50-month sentence, Judge Subramanian imposed a $500,000 fine and ordered a five-year period of supervised release following completion of the prison term.