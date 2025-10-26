“Same team that took possession of the artist’s phone”: Muni Long’s representative blasts former managers for alleging $600,000 in unpaid commission

Muni Long representatives have denied allegations that she owes around $600,000 to her former managers, Chaka Zulu and Jeff Dixon. They even accused the duo of trying to get the singer admitted to a mental hospital.

Zulu and Dixon claim that Long allegedly made a verbal offer to them during their meeting at the 2023 Essence Festival. They allege that the singer promised their company, Ebony Son Entertainment, 20% of her gross revenue and the cover charges for their management-related expenses.

The lawsuit, filed on October 23, claims that Ebony Son helped in the early release of Muni Long's fourth studio album, Revenge, on August 30, 2024. This allegedly led to the album's release within the Grammy cutoff date. The singer won the Best R&B performance award for her track, Made for Me, from the album.

As per the lawsuit, Long continued to pay Ebony Son their payment, but allegedly stopped in October 2024 and attempted to end their agreement. They are now seeking around $600,000 from the singer.

The Revenge singer's team, however, has denied such claims. They put out a statement on Friday, October 24, which read:

“The situation has been particularly distressing, as it involves the same team that took possession of the artist’s phone and sought to have her involuntarily committed to a mental health facility, despite medical confirmation that she was suffering from a Lupus flare-up."

"All appropriate avenues are being pursued to ensure that the truth is fully and fairly defended. The artist hopes this underscores the importance to all those in creative fields to safeguard their personal and professional boundaries and be discerning about those they trust to represent them,” it added.

Zulu and Dixon had first filed their motion in July this year in the California state court. However, they withdrew it within a few days, as Ebony Son Entertainment took the case to the federal court.

More about the lawsuit against Muni Long

Chaka Zulu and Jeff Dixon have claimed that they started working with Long within days of meeting her at the 2023 Essence Festival. They claim that they helped her get a seven-figure publishing deal and multiple opportunities. As caught by Billboard, their lawsuit states:

“Defendant Priscilla Renea Hamilton is publicly known as the musical artist ‘Muni Long’ but her less well-known performances are as a serial grifter."

"After taking the benefit of plaintiff’s elite and highly sought-after management services for more than a year, Muni Long shamelessly reneged on her promises to pay plaintiff the agreed-upon, customary percentage of revenue she earned, and only earned because plaintiff assisted in obtaining those engagements,” it adds.

Zulu and Dixon claim that they have helped Long allegedly earn over $5 million through various opportunities and channels. Hence, they are demanding around $600,000 of alleged unpaid commission.

Meanwhile, Chaka Zulu also manages Ludacris. He and Dixon are best known for co-founding the rapper's music label, Disturbing Tha Peace.

